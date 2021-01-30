 
 

George Clooney and Wife Amal Continue Love Letter Tradition Amid Pandemic

George Clooney and Wife Amal Continue Love Letter Tradition Amid Pandemic
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Ocean's Eleven' actor continues to surprise his wife Amal with love letter and vice versa during the Covid-19 lockdown although they are holed up together most of the time.

  • Jan 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - George Clooney has continued to surprise his wife Amal by leaving her sweet love letters around the house during the COVID-19 crisis.

The "Ocean's Eleven" star has been exchanging romantic notes with human rights lawyer Amal ever since they started dating in 2013, and it was a tradition he refused to stop when they entered lockdown, spending more time than ever together under the same roof.

"Even in lockdown, I'll write a letter and slip it on her desk, or she'll write a letter and leave it under the pillow," the actor told AARP the Magazine.

"I'm a big believer in letters. I have letters from Paul Newman, Walter Cronkite, Gregory Peck. I have them framed. I put them in the house."

  See also...

"If it were a text, it would feel different. Maybe that's a generational thing, and maybe it won't be that way 20 years from now, but for me, somebody sat down and wrote it."

The couple shares three-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, and George had a good reason for making sure they chose traditional names for the kids.

"I didn't want, like, weird-a** names for our kids," the 59 year old said. "They're already going to have enough trouble. It's hard being the son of somebody famous and successful."

"Paul Newman's son killed himself. Gregory Peck's son killed himself. Bing Crosby had two sons kill themselves. I have an advantage because I'm so much older that by the time my son would feel competitive, I'll literally be gumming bread."

You can share this post!

Carey Mulligan Hunting for Treasure With Metal Detector in Her Backyard

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Gives Grandma Glamorous Makeover
Related Posts
This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

George Clooney Confesses to Showing Up Drunk to 'One Fine Day' Set

George Clooney Confesses to Showing Up Drunk to 'One Fine Day' Set

George Clooney and Arnold Schwarzenegger Blame Donald Trump for Capitol Siege

George Clooney and Arnold Schwarzenegger Blame Donald Trump for Capitol Siege

George Clooney Says Capitol Hill Riot Will Put Donald Trump 'Into the Dustbin of History'

George Clooney Says Capitol Hill Riot Will Put Donald Trump 'Into the Dustbin of History'

Most Read
Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split
Celebrity

Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'

T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Accused of Sleeping With Married MLB Player

'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Accused of Sleeping With Married MLB Player

T.I. and Tiny Harris Accused of Sex Trafficking Women and Minors

T.I. and Tiny Harris Accused of Sex Trafficking Women and Minors

Donald Trump's Son Eric Trades Air Force One for Commercial Flight as He Returns to NY

Donald Trump's Son Eric Trades Air Force One for Commercial Flight as He Returns to NY

Billie Eilish Gets Flirty With Female Fan on Instagram Live

Billie Eilish Gets Flirty With Female Fan on Instagram Live

Halsey Bares Baby Bump and Reveals Baby's Daddy

Halsey Bares Baby Bump and Reveals Baby's Daddy

Tiny Harris Seems to Accuse T.I.'s Alleged Victims of Chasing 'Clout'

Tiny Harris Seems to Accuse T.I.'s Alleged Victims of Chasing 'Clout'

Mike Pence Reportedly Homeless and Crashing With Republican Politicians Since Leaving Office

Mike Pence Reportedly Homeless and Crashing With Republican Politicians Since Leaving Office

Jordyn Woods Amuses BF Karl-Anthony Towns With Her Twerking in 'Buss It' Video

Jordyn Woods Amuses BF Karl-Anthony Towns With Her Twerking in 'Buss It' Video

Wendy Williams Name-Drops Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter's Mistress and Lovechild on Show

Wendy Williams Name-Drops Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter's Mistress and Lovechild on Show