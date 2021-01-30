 
 

Carey Mulligan Hunting for Treasure With Metal Detector in Her Backyard

The 'Promising Young Woman' actress opens up about her hobby as a treasure hunter as she talks about her fascination with historical and valuable artefacts.

  • Jan 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Carey Mulligan has taken up a niche new hobby - hunting for buried treasure with a metal detector.

The star admits her latest role as English landowner Edith Pretty in new movie "The Dig" was particularly fascinating to her as it details the discovery of the two real-life Sutton Hoo medieval cemeteries at her character's vast estate in Suffolk, England.

Carey is so interested in searching for historical and valuable artefacts herself, she purchased her own metal detector years ago, after watching 2014 TV comedy "Detectorists", which followed the treasure hunting ambitions of members of the Danebury Metal Detecting Club.

Speaking to talkRADIO about her unlikely hobby, she said, "I have genuinely tried to dig for treasure. I bought a metal detector about eight years ago inspired by Detectorists, I've sort of trawled around the field outside my house trying to find something. I came up with nothing but it was very fun."

Carey - who is married to Mumford & Sons singer Marcus Mumford - is planning to go out hunting for valuables again since the U.K. is still in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She added, "I've still got the metal detector. I was spring cleaning the other day and I found it and I thought I might go give that another whirl! What else is there to do!? You'll find me on the beach with my metal detector."

Carey Mulligan is currently one of the award favorites, thanks to her role in latest movie "Promising Young Woman". She will receive International Star Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards after winning Best Actress title at the multiple film awards this year.

