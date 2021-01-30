Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg Call It Quits After More Than Two Decades of Marriage

WENN Celebrity

The 'Mentalist' actor and his longtime wife have decided to go their separate ways after more than twenty years of marriage and three children together.

AceShowbiz - "The Mentalist" star Simon Baker has separated from his wife of more than two decades.

The Australian quietly parted ways with actress Rebecca Rigg last April (20), but the news was only made public on Friday (29Jan21).

In a joint statement obtained by People.com, the former couple says, "We remain close friends and our three children will always be the most important focus of our lives."

Baker and Rigg are parents to daughter Stella, 27, and sons Claude and Harry, 22 and 19, respectively.

They wed in 1998 after five years together.

Simon Baker last posted on Instagram with Rebecca Rigg in June 2019. The couple looked lovey dovey as they attended horse race Prix de Diane in France.

In his birthday last year, the actor thanked his family for their support. He shared pictures of his children but wife Rebecca was noticeably absent from his post.

"It's my birthday, 51 wow How'd that happen?" he wrote in the caption. "Just like to thank everyone for the lovely b day wishes and acknowledge my family for the love and support that they have consciously and unconsciously given me over the last year and all those decades before."

"It's not been a great last year in the scheme of things, it's been a shocker -droughts, fires , a global pandemic that's shaken the world into new realities - I'm hopeful that there will be some great good that comes from this past year and keeps coming and coming - Im already feeling an adjustment in priorities and a desire to come together as one beautiful human race that loves and respects each other equally and a realisation of how fortunate we all are to exist on a living breathing planet that can continue to provide for us if we simply show it some love and respect. Onwards together X."

