Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev to Get Married in November

The 'Total Bellas' star and the 'Dancing with the Stars' member have officially announced November as their wedding date, a year after he popped the big question.

AceShowbiz - Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have revealed they are getting married in November (21).

The loved up couple - who announced their engagement in January last year and welcomed son Matteo into the world in July - have now confirmed they are planning a Thanksgiving wedding for 2021.

In the season six finale of "Total Bellas", they told Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan, "We have an announcement to make. We are going to be getting married Thanksgiving 2021!"

The exciting news was greeted with cheers from Nikki's twin and the WWE superstars, whose real name is Bryan Danielson.

Their decision came after Nikki, 37, revealed her emotional battle with postpartum depression, which she had kept a secret from the 38-year-old dancer because she didn't want to distract him from his work on "Dancing With the Stars" when he "seemed so happy."

Explaining her experience as a new mother, she told him, "I started to just feel super invisible. Especially when, obviously, my body - I have to look at myself naked in the mirror, and that is hard."

"Then I have to watch you on TV or see stuff on social media, and it just seemed like you seemed so happy. Kind of f***k with your head a bit."

"Like, 'Oh nothing I could do could make Artem feel that way, so maybe I don't make Artem happy. Maybe this isn't the right relationship. Maybe he's meant to be with someone else.' "

"And then I also became super lonely. I fell and have fallen into a super-dark place."

However, Artem pointed out that Nikki and their baby is what was making him happy, it just happened to coincide with "Dancing With the Stars" - which he went on to win.

Looking at her engagement ring, Nikki added, "I just want to feel special, like I'm your number one. That's why I said yes!"