Priyanka Chopra Spills on How She Avoided Wardrobe Malfunction at 2019 Cannes

Celebrity

Taking a look back at the red carpet event for the film festival, the actress wife of Nick Jonas admits to 'freaking out on the inside' though she looked 'chill on the outside'.

Jan 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Priyanka Chopra has apparently come close to having a fashion mishap during a big event. When looking back at her red carpet appearance at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, the actress known for her portrayal of Alex Parrish on "Quantico" revealed how she avoided a wardrobe malfunction.

The 38-year-old offered bits of the story via an Instagram post on Thursday, January 28. Posting a collage of pictures taken from the event, she began by describing how she really felt. "I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone know I had just been freaking out on the inside," she noted.

"The delicate zipper to this vintage @roberto_cavalli dress broke as they were zipping it up minutes before I had to leave for the red carpet at Cannes last year," she went on explaining the reason why and how she dealt with it. "The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5 minute car ride."

The "Baywatch" star continued her message with a promo of her memoir "Unfinished", which is set to be released on February 9. "Find out more BTS stories like this from the Met Gala, Miss World and more in my memoir #Unfinished! Available for pre-sale now in the link in my bio," she informed her followers.

This was not the first time Priyanka handled a fashion mishap. Back in 2020, she opened up to "PEOPLE in 2010" about her uncomfortable fashion moments. "The year 2000 and I won Miss World, my dress was taped on to me. By the time I won at the end I was sweating so much 'cause it was so stressful that the entire tape came off," she recounted her first incident.

"The whole time while I was doing my walk or whatever when I won, I kept my hands like this in a namaste, which people thought was a namaste but actually was holding my dress up," the wife of Nick Jonas further elaborated. "So uncomfortable!"

Priyanka further spilled on her 2018 Met Gala dress. "My second Met Gala outfit was this blood-red Ralph Lauren beautiful outfit with the gold hood," she shared. "But the corset under that thing, I couldn't breathe. I felt like it reshaped my ribs. So hard to sit during dinner and I obviously couldn't eat too much during that night."