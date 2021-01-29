Lang Lang and Wife Welcome Baby Boy

Instagram Celebrity

The famed Chinese pianist and wife Gina Alice Redlinger have officially become first-time parents as the couple welcome their first child together after more than a year of marriage.

AceShowbiz - Famed Chinese pianist Lang Lang has become a father to a baby boy.

The star and his wife, fellow musician Gina Alice Redlinger, shared the news of their first child's arrival via Instagram on Thursday (28Jan21).

"Gina and I are delighted to announce the birth of our baby boy. Welcome to the world," he captioned a close-up photo of their hands holding the tiny palm of their newborn son.

The couple, which wed in 2019, went public with the pregnancy news in October (20).

"I am so excited to announce that Gina and I are expecting our first child. We could not be happier and cannot wait to welcome our new family member to the world," the musician stated back then.

The baby news comes as a movie about the classical musician's life is currently in the works. Ron Howard is tapped as a director for the biopic, based on the 38-year-old pianist's memoir "Journey of a Thousand Miles".

The project, however, was marred with criticisms. Chinese filmmaker Lulu Wang thought Ron Howard was not the right person to direct the movie due to his lack of intimate understanding of Chinese culture. "Have we learned NOTHING from Mulan?" she said.

"I'm not saying this because I want to direct this movie. I do not. I just don't think these are the artists to grapple w/ (with) the cultural specificities of Northeast China where Lang Lang (and my family) are from. Or w/ the cultural aspect of the physical violence in his upbringing," she claimed.