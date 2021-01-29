Norman Lear to Receive Carol Burnett Award at 2021 Golden Globes

WENN Movie

The 'All in the Family' actor becomes the latest special honoree at the upcoming 78th annual Golden Globe Awards which is going to take place February 28 in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - TV icon Norman Lear is to receive the Carol Burnett Award at the upcoming Golden Globes in Los Angeles.

The 98 year old will be honoured for his contributions to the television industry.

Lear will become only the third recipient of the award - it was previously given to Ellen DeGeneres in 2020 and Burnett herself in 2019.

Lear's biggest hits have included U.S. comedy classics "All in the Family", "Sanford & Son", "Good Times", "The Jeffersons", and "Maude". The writer/producer has been the recipient of several major accolades, including a Peabody Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on 28 February (21).

Another special honoree at the upcoming Golden Globes is Jane Fonda. The "Grace and Frankie" star will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Previous recipients include Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, and Jeff Bridges.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are scheduled to serve as the hosts of the ceremony for the fourth time. Nominations will be announced February 3, 2021.

The date was originally occupied by the Oscars, but The Academy moved the event to the end of April 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has frozen the globe's film industry for months.

Filmmaker Spike Lee's kids, Satchel and Jackson, have been named as the 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors. It marks the first time two siblings of colour are handed the title while Jackson is the first black male ambassador.