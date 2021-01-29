 
 

Robbie Williams Doing '10,000 Steps a Day' During Covid-19 Recovery

The Take That star opens up about his battle with the coronavirus during a recent family vacation and his daily exercise in a bid to get back to full health.

AceShowbiz - Robbie Williams is doing "at least 10,000 steps a day" in his bid to get back to full health following his battle with Covid-19.

The singer jetted out to St Barts in December (20) with his wife, Ayda Field, and their four children, but was forced into isolation at his luxury villa for 14 days after testing positive for coronavirus.

However, he's now believed to be back home in the U.K., and told Britain's Daily Star newspaper that he only ever had "mild" symptoms of the virus.

"All is good. I'm fine. I'm good. I was good and I will be good," he said. "Mild. Mild. Mild (symptoms). I'm doing at least 10,000 steps a day."

Robbie has yet to confirm his return to the U.K. via his social media pages.

Before going on a family vacation in the Caribbean island, Robbie Williams revealed that he had been isolating on a mountain in Switzerland in an attempt to avoid being exposed to coronavirus. "I'm somewhere in Switzerland up a mountain," he said.

"I'm a bit neurotic and I thought where can I place myself where it won't get me? And I thought, well I'll just live up the Mont Blanc for 6 months," he added. "it's really warm actually, it's really lovely."

He and wife Ayda were supposed to renew their vows to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary last year, but they were forced to put their plan on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

