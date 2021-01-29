Pamela Anderson Almost Wore Pajamas During Secret Wedding With Bodyguard

WENN Celebrity

The 'Baywatch' actress originally wanted to wear her pajamas when exchanging wedding vows with her bodyguard during a low key ceremony before changing her mind at the last minute.

AceShowbiz - Pamela Anderson almost got married in her pyjamas.

The "Baywatch" actress shocked fans on Wednesday (27Jan21) when she revealed she had secretly married her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, in the garden of her Vancouver Island home on Christmas Eve (24Dec20) and though she wore a stunning corseted dress for the occasion, her stylist revealed the gown was a "last minute" change to her original plans.

Stylist Janet Ross told Us Weekly magazine, "Before she chose to wear the final look, she was going wear champagne-coloured silk pyjama pants and top, high heels and a veil."

"But then (at the) last minute, she decided she wanted to be a beautiful princess bride.”

Janet admitted "the ceremony was a surprise" and the 53-year-old actress' team had "about one week" to come up with her bridal look.

"We had a tulle skirt from Joanna Delaney on hand that we had used for a photo shoot," she added. "And we got her a beautiful 1940s silk ribbon corset from Lace Embrace. Her top is vintage. All was repurposed. And the Valentino veil was her own.”

Pamela deliberately wanted a combination of white, cream, and a touch of light blue in order to "represent the island and to respect the ocean."

Photographer Heather Ross - who also helped make a vegan wedding cake and all the flower arrangements, including the bride's bouquet - described the ceremony as a "magical winter wonderland."

The marriage marks Pamela's fourth, as she was previously married to Tommy Lee - with whom she has sons Brandon, 23, and 22-year-old Dylan - between 1995 and 1998, Kid Rock for a brief period in 2006, and Rick Solomon, whom she married twice, in 2007 and 2013.

She also wed Jon Peters in January 2020, but the pair split less than two weeks later, and it was revealed they hadn't obtained a marriage license and their union wasn't legally binding.