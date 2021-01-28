Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa Shares Look at Her Snow-Filled Trip With Daughters

Instagram Celebrity

Shortly after marking her husband and daughter Gianna's death anniversary, Vanessa Bryant takes to Instagram to treat her followers to a pic of her snowy getaway with her kids, 18-year-old Natalia and 19-month-old Capri.

AceShowbiz - Kobe Bryant's widow has enjoyed a snow-filled getaway with her children. Shortly after marking her husband and daughter Gianna's first death anniversary, Vanessa Bryant made use of Instagram to treat her online fans to pictures and videos documenting the fun trip she had with her daughters.

On Wednesday, January 27, the 38-year-old first shared on the photo-sharing platform a picture of her posing with 18-year-old Natalia and 19-month-old Capri. All three of them could be seen bundling up in winter outfits. She followed it up with another post that offered a look at her and her daughters going tube sliding.

A third post shared by Vanessa gave a look at her 4-year-old daughter, Bianka, as she went skiing. In the second clip of the Wednesday post, the proud mom could be heard praising her kid. She raved, "Hi baby, good job baby, you're doing awesome!"

The holiday posts came after Vanessa commemorated the one-year death anniversary of her husband Kobe and their daughter Gianna. In the early hours of Tuesday, January 26, she posted the heartfelt letter she got from one of her daughter's best friends, Aubrey Callaghan.

"Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna's best friends, Aubrey," she wrote in the caption. "I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you). Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig."

"My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter. She loves you so much. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too," she continued. "I will never understand why/how this tragedy could've happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn't seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!"

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. At that time, they were heading to a youth basketball tournament. Seven other people also died as a result of the Calabasas, California accident.