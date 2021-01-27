Kobe Bryant's Wife Vanessa Moved by Heartfelt Letter From Late Daughter Gianna's Friend

Instagram Celebrity

Vanessa Bryant is overwhelmed with emotions as she receives a touching letter from her late daughter's best friend, a year after Gianna died in a helicopter crash with her star father.

AceShowbiz - Kobe Bryant's widow will "never understand" why the basketball icon and their teenage daughter died so tragically, insisting it "still doesn't seem real," a year on from their fatal helicopter crash.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend and the couple's 13-year-old girl Gianna were among nine people killed last year (20), and as Vanessa Bryant marked the first anniversary of their loss, she took to Instagram in the early hours of Tuesday (26Jan21) and shared a touching letter she received from one of her daughter's best friends.

In the lengthy, typed note, Aubrey Callaghan shared her fondest memories of the "beautiful" and "incredible" teen, crediting her with pushing her friends to always "be better" and helping to lift their spirits simply by flashing her dazzling smile.

"I hope that in the midst of your intense sadness you catch a glimpse of joy in who the daughter you created and raised was. You did it right Mrs. Bryant, and we are all eternally grateful to you," Aubrey wrote as she concluded her letter.

"I am so, so blessed I got to have time with your angel of a daughter, and thank you for giving me that chance."

"I love you and am thinking of you as we remember and honor her life."

Vanessa explained she was so moved by the "sweet" words she asked Aubrey for permission to share the "beautifully" written message online and went on to express her pride at the young woman Gianna was becoming before her life was cut short.

"My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter. She loves you so much," Vanessa wrote to Aubrey.

The grieving mum, who also shared three other daughters with Kobe, then added, "I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too. I will never understand why/how this tragedy could've happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn't seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!"