Rebel Wilson Shares People Treat Her Differently After Weight Loss

Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rebel Wilson shares what has been different after she reached her goal weight of 165 pounds. In a new interview with an Australian radio show, "The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin", the 40-year-old actress revealed that she was treated differently following her weight loss.

"I think what's been really interesting is how other people treat you," said the Australian actress, who lost around 60 pounds after dieting. "Sometimes being bigger, people didn't necessarily look twice at you."

"Now that I'm in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you," the "Pitch Perfect" star revealed. She admitted to being fascinated by the new treatment, saying, "I'm like, is this what other people experienced all the time?"

Rebel also shared that she didn't know that people would be so interested in her fitness journey, which started in the beginning of 2020. "I also find it interesting that people pay so much attention to a weight loss transformation, when there's so much going on in the world," she explained.

Prior to this, Rebel spilled to PEOPLE in a November 2020 interview that she changed her diet to get her shape now. "Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry." The "Cats" star added, "So, I've really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn't used to eat a lot of meat. I eat fish, salmon, and chicken breast."

Rebel, however, still allowed herself to eat some carbs with cheat days. "Some weeks are just write offs, and there's nothing you can do about that," she explained. "I'm just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance. I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go 'Nothing is forbidden.' We'll be like, 'Should we get In-N-Out burger?' And I'm like, 'Nothing is forbidden.' I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I'll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine."