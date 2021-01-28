 
 

Ashanti Denies Beefing With Keyshia Cole Following 'Verzuz' Battle

The 'Foolish' singer discusses the battle during her appearance on Hot 97's 'Ebro in the Morning', addressing speculations about tension between her and the 'Love' hitmaker.

  • Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - It's all good between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole after their "Verzuz" battle, according to the former. Ashanti discussed the battle during her appearance on Hot 97's "Ebro in the Morning", addressing speculations about tension between the two singers.

Of the matter, the "Foolish" hitmaker said, "Everyone has their days, you know what I mean?" Talking about Keyshia's technical difficulties that made her late to the show, Ashanti said, "There was probably a lot of stuff going on. It's a lot of pressure. When you think of that many people with eyes on you."

"If her stuff wasn't together, of course you're going to be frustrated ... So on top of being nervous and then having to deal with all of that, of course you're going to be a little flustered. So I would just assume that played a part into it," Ashanti shared.

During their much-anticipated song battle, viewers could feel there was tension between the two. In addition to Keyshia being late before the show, they were arguing about whose turn next with Ashanti asking Keyshia, "KC can you hear me?" To that, the "Love" hitmaker responded, "I get to start it off." Ashanti then told Keyshia that she just started the last round before laughing, but Keyshia insisted, "No, no, no, I didn't start, I didn't start let's go into that...."

Ashanti was then seen smiling awkwardly before confirming with someone offscreen she had just gone with "I Should've Cheated". Once again, she reminded Keyshia that she started first. The back and forth continued for a while.

Keyshia previously issued an apology for being late. "I don't want to go on and they not see me and I'm looking blurry, the connection is not right and everything like that," she explained. "I want to apologize for not sitting my a** in that seat. OK? Because I was there and I should've sat down. I should've just sat in the seat no matter if I felt like the visual wasn't clear...."

"They said my music wasn't gonna be right or whatever it was," she added. "I think, more so than anything, people wanted me to sit, be present...even though they didn't know that I was present," she continued.

She also denied being "sauced up" after she was caught in an awkward moment with Ashanti. "That's not true. That's a known fact that you can't really be sauced up while you're trying to sing and hit notes," she explained.

