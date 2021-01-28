 
 

Thieves Crash Bam Margera's Stolen Bentley Into House During High-Speed Chase

The expensive vehicle is stolen at a gas station in Vista, California when the 'Jackass' star stops to charge his phone and get gas on his way to his shaman's house.

  • Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bam Margera's Bentley was stolen and crashed into a house. The luxury vehicle was wrecked after thieves took the car at a gas station in Vista, California on early Wednesday, January 27, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The stunt performer stopped by the gas station to charge his phone and get gas on his way to his shaman's house when the thieves drove off with the car. Law enforcement tells TMZ that deputies responded to a phone call a call at a gas station in the wee hour around 1:30 A.M. and saw several men climbing into a black Bentley.

The deputies followed them when the Bentley quickly drove off. The deputies tried to make a stop, but two of the men inside the stolen vehicle fled on foot while the rest continued to speed off into a residential neighborhood.

  See also...

The deputies lost sight of the Bentley for a moment, but when they found the car, it was already crashed into a house and was abandoned by the thieves. A video of the wild high-speed chase showed the Bentley stopped on someone's front lawn, right up against a house, with tons of police on the scene.

Luckily, no one inside the home was injured by the crash. Sources close to Bam also say that the car was not totaled, but it has been towed to a dealer and needs some repairs.

One of the men involved in the car theft was quickly located with the help of a Sheriff's helicopter. He was arrested for a parole violation and is still in jail.

Bam himself seemed to be unaware that his car was stolen at first. He says he looked out a store window to discover his car was missing, and then suddenly a bunch of cop cars swarmed and police helicopters appeared overhead and the chase was on. To make matter worse, he also lost his phone during his stop at the gas station.

