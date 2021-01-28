Kim Kardashian Has 'Very Fair' Exit Strategy Ready Amid Kanye West Divorce Rumors

WENN/Instar Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star allegedly has been talking with high-power divorce attorney Laura Wasser since last year to come up with a divorce strategy.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has yet to file for divorce from rumored estranged husband Kanye West, but she reportedly has an exit plan ready for when she really does. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star allegedly has been talking with high-power divorce attorney Laura Wasser since last July to come up with a divorce strategy.

According to Us Weekly, the SKIMS founder "has had all of her and Kanye's financials and properties ready to be split," a source spilled. The insider added that "it's a very fair deal for everyone."

Additionally, the source said that the reality TV star "has all of her assets and financials ready for when she decides to file officially. Friends thought she was going to file in September, but she's holding out. That does not mean that everything behind the scenes is already done."

Prior to this, it was reported that the couple was barely communicating with each other amid rumors that they're heading to splitville. "Kim and Kanye are doing fine living their separate lives," an insider shared with HollywoodLife.com. "They're communicating little but not as much as one would think."

"They say whatever they need to say [to each other]. There's nothing going on in that department. She's in L.A., trying to keep the kids' lives as normal. It's a sad situation," the insider continued, referring to the pair's four kids, North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (2) and Psalm (1). Kim, meanwhile, allegedly seeks privacy amid the divorce rumors as she "has been in Palm Springs this week just to get out of L.A. and get some privacy."

While neither the SKIMS founder nor the "Yesus Is King" musician has commented on the reports, people seemingly will get to find out their alleged marital problem in upcoming 20th and final season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians". "The Kardashians intend to go out with a bang. They've filmed Kim discussing her marriage problems," said an insider earlier this month. The rapper, however, reportedly "wasn't thrilled" about the idea.