 
 

Dwayne Johnson Forced to Relive 'Incredibly Complicated' relationship With Dad for 'Young Rock'

Dwayne Johnson Forced to Relive 'Incredibly Complicated' relationship With Dad for 'Young Rock'
Instagram
TV

The wrestler-turned-actor refuses to take 'the easy route' as he relived his difficult relationship with late father for the new sitcom about his younger self.

  • Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dwayne Johnson had to relive some "incredibly tough" memories about his late father for his new sitcom "Young Rock".

The upcoming show - which is based on The Rock's life and sees Joseph Lee Anderson playing Rocky Johnson - is largely lighthearted while still referencing some of his early struggles during his formative years.

Speaking during NBC's TCA press tour on Tuesday (26Jan21), he said, "I thought, well, let's not take the easy route. But it was incredibly complicated and it was incredibly tough... Growing up, and you know we specifically went with these timelines in my life that were very defining times at 10 years old, 15 and 18… there's a lot of things in between those years that took place..."

"But it was complicated and the relationship that I had with my dad was incredibly complicated - that was fuelled by tough love."

  See also...

Dwayne noted how his dad was "kicked out of his house at 13," which "shaped the man" who raised him.

"And in that complication came an extraordinary life that was full of travel," he continued. "I lived in 13 different states by the time I was 13 years old, also lived in New Zealand."

The 48-year-old former WWE superstar - who followed his father's footsteps into the wrestling business before becoming a Hollywood star - also heaped praise on Anderson's portrayal of Rocky in the sitcom.

"My dad died one year ago this month last year, he died suddenly, and he's obviously featured throughout the show and Joseph, he did a tremendous job playing my dad," he smiled.

Dwayne's comments about the show came as it was revealed that Rosario Dawson and Randall Park have been cast in the programme. Rosario will play General Monica Jackson, who will help Johnson in his bid to become U.S. president while Park will star as himself.

You can share this post!

Christa B. Allen Will 'Absolutely' Be Invited to Upcoming 'Revenge' Reunion

Kristen Stewart Looks Exactly Like Princess Diana in First Look at New Movie 'Spencer'
Related Posts
Dwayne Johnson Offers First-Look Teaser of NBC's Sitcom 'Young Rock'

Dwayne Johnson Offers First-Look Teaser of NBC's Sitcom 'Young Rock'

Dwayne Johnson Gets Fanny Pack Float in Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Ad to Promotes 'Young Rock'

Dwayne Johnson Gets Fanny Pack Float in Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Ad to Promotes 'Young Rock'

Dwayne Johnson to Film Series About His Childhood in Australia

Dwayne Johnson to Film Series About His Childhood in Australia

New Sitcom 'Young Rock' Based on Dwayne Johnson's Childhood Scheduled for Fall Premiere

New Sitcom 'Young Rock' Based on Dwayne Johnson's Childhood Scheduled for Fall Premiere

Most Read
Season 20 of 'Worst Cooks in America' Removed After Winner Arrested for Child's Murder
TV

Season 20 of 'Worst Cooks in America' Removed After Winner Arrested for Child's Murder

Paul Mescal Jokes About Getting PTSD Due to 'Normal People' Sex Scenes

Paul Mescal Jokes About Getting PTSD Due to 'Normal People' Sex Scenes

Kenneth Branagh Tapped to Play Boris Johnson on New COVID-19 Series

Kenneth Branagh Tapped to Play Boris Johnson on New COVID-19 Series

Ryan Reynolds Cracks Raunchy Joke About His Costume On 'Sesame Street'

Ryan Reynolds Cracks Raunchy Joke About His Costume On 'Sesame Street'

Dolly Parton Could Do Her Potential Cameo in 'Grace and Frankie' Remotely

Dolly Parton Could Do Her Potential Cameo in 'Grace and Frankie' Remotely

WB and HBO Shut Down Rumors of 'Harry Potter' TV Series

WB and HBO Shut Down Rumors of 'Harry Potter' TV Series

'The Bachelor' Recap: New Women Arrive, One of Them Is Accused of Being an Escort

'The Bachelor' Recap: New Women Arrive, One of Them Is Accused of Being an Escort

Christa B. Allen Invites Fans to Join Her on TikTok as She's Snubbed From 'Revenge' Reunion

Christa B. Allen Invites Fans to Join Her on TikTok as She's Snubbed From 'Revenge' Reunion

Khloe Kardashian Shares 'KUWTK' Almost Flopped

Khloe Kardashian Shares 'KUWTK' Almost Flopped

Richard Lewis Forced to Sit Out 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 11 Following Surgeries

Richard Lewis Forced to Sit Out 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 11 Following Surgeries

Big Budget 'The Great Gatsby' TV Series in the Works

Big Budget 'The Great Gatsby' TV Series in the Works

Phoebe Dynevor Calls 'Bridgerton' Masturbation Scene 'the Hardest Scene' to Film

Phoebe Dynevor Calls 'Bridgerton' Masturbation Scene 'the Hardest Scene' to Film

Christa B. Allen Will 'Absolutely' Be Invited to Upcoming 'Revenge' Reunion

Christa B. Allen Will 'Absolutely' Be Invited to Upcoming 'Revenge' Reunion