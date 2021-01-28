Dwayne Johnson Forced to Relive 'Incredibly Complicated' relationship With Dad for 'Young Rock'

Instagram TV

The wrestler-turned-actor refuses to take 'the easy route' as he relived his difficult relationship with late father for the new sitcom about his younger self.

AceShowbiz - Dwayne Johnson had to relive some "incredibly tough" memories about his late father for his new sitcom "Young Rock".

The upcoming show - which is based on The Rock's life and sees Joseph Lee Anderson playing Rocky Johnson - is largely lighthearted while still referencing some of his early struggles during his formative years.

Speaking during NBC's TCA press tour on Tuesday (26Jan21), he said, "I thought, well, let's not take the easy route. But it was incredibly complicated and it was incredibly tough... Growing up, and you know we specifically went with these timelines in my life that were very defining times at 10 years old, 15 and 18… there's a lot of things in between those years that took place..."

"But it was complicated and the relationship that I had with my dad was incredibly complicated - that was fuelled by tough love."

Dwayne noted how his dad was "kicked out of his house at 13," which "shaped the man" who raised him.

"And in that complication came an extraordinary life that was full of travel," he continued. "I lived in 13 different states by the time I was 13 years old, also lived in New Zealand."

The 48-year-old former WWE superstar - who followed his father's footsteps into the wrestling business before becoming a Hollywood star - also heaped praise on Anderson's portrayal of Rocky in the sitcom.

"My dad died one year ago this month last year, he died suddenly, and he's obviously featured throughout the show and Joseph, he did a tremendous job playing my dad," he smiled.

Dwayne's comments about the show came as it was revealed that Rosario Dawson and Randall Park have been cast in the programme. Rosario will play General Monica Jackson, who will help Johnson in his bid to become U.S. president while Park will star as himself.