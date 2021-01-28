 
 

Lindsay Lohan Asks Gay Fan to Delete Video Supporting Her to Come Out to Her Parents

The 'Mean Girls' actress sends a young gay fan a beautiful message as the fan is preparing to come out to her parents, but the star's team later asks the fan to delete the video.

  • Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lindsay Lohan's team has requested that a Cameo video she sent to a fan preparing to come out to her parents is taken off TikTok.

The girl, named Alana, took to the social media site on Sunday (24Jan21) to reveal she had reached out to the "Mean Girls" star for help in revealing all to her folks in a Cameo video - and the actress responded, insisting her fan should be honest and upfront with mum and dad.

"Hi Alana, it's Lindsay Lohan," she said in the Cameo video reply. "I know that you are about to take a very big step in telling your parents who you truly are and what you want them to accept of you and I think you should do it yourself."

"I think that coming from you, you'll feel a lot of power and strength and it's important that you are who you truly are and that you love yourself and that you can live by that and tell your parents that. I promise you they will understand."

Lindsay closed her message by adding, "All the love in the world and strength and support. God bless you. Stay true to yourself. You're truly beautiful and godspeed."

After Alana posted the video, it quickly went viral, but she later received a message from Lohan's Cameo account asking her to take it down.

"Hi! Just wanted to ask if you could take the cameo down because it was private for your use only," the message read.

However, a representative for Cameo told Variety, "The user has a license to share the unedited video."

Alana told Variety that she's "confused" as to why Lohan would want the video removed, and has no plans to take it off her TikTok page.

