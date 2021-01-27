Jordyn Woods Amuses BF Karl-Anthony Towns With Her Twerking in 'Buss It' Video

Instagram Celebrity

The NBA star, who has been quarantining since he tested positive for COVID-19, gushes over the model's TikTok video in which she gives her take on the viral challenge.

Jan 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jordyn Woods knows how to steal Karl-Anthony Towns' attention as he battles COVID-19. Taking part in the "Buss It" challenge, the former best friend of Kylie Jenner left her boyfriend amused with her twerking video.

On Monday, January 25, the 23-year-old shared a TikTok video which displayed her tackling the challenge. In the clip that saw her twerking to Erica Banks' "Buss It", she first wore black sweatpants and hoodie before trading it for a revealing black bodysuit with cutouts in the front and matching pants. "Worth the wait," she captioned the footage

Aside from posting the video on TikTok, Jordyn also turned to Twitter to share a link to the fun clip. Her post has since received many positive comments. One in particular came from her beau Karl who gushed, "God is Good." Her fans, in the meantime, threw in such comments as "I LOVE YOU LMFAO," and "One of the best ones."

Karl-Anthony Towns gushed over girlfriend Jordyn Woods for her twerking video.

More have since also come forward to post memes referencing Jordyn's history with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. One quipped, "Khloe making sure Tristan isn't watching Jordyn Woods buss it challenge." Someone else added, "Khloe deleting Tristan's tik tok after Jordyn Woods buss it challenge."

Jordyn was caught in a cheating scandal with Tristan back in 2019 when he was still dating Khloe. The model and the Boston Celtics player were seen kissing at a party. In the wake of the hook up rumors, she was cut off by the Kardashian family.

The social media personality has now moved on with Karl. She confirmed her romantic relationship with her new man by sharing Instagram photos of the two snuggling by the beach. "I found you, then I found me," she wrote in the accompaniment of the post.

Back on January 16, Jordyn asked her followers to pray for Karl who has tested positive for COVID-19. Retweeting her boyfriend's post about his health revelation, she penned, "Praying for you babe. I know you're going to pull through. God's got you and so does your most powerful guardian Angel up there. you're one of the strongest people I know. Please send some prayers up."