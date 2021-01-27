Funkmaster Flex Accuses Jay-Z of Dealing With Donald Trump for Desiree Perez Pardon

https://www.beyonce.com/WENN/Instar Celebrity

The rapper and radio DJ chastises the Roc Nation founder for aligning with the former president, who granted clemency to the Roc Nation CEO, Desiree, before the end of his term as president.

AceShowbiz - Funkmaster Flex isn't done trying to ruin Jay-Z's character. After deeming the hip-hop mogul as the "most sensitive motherf**ker on the planet," the rapper/actor has now attacked Jigga for his alignment with former president Donald Trump.

Flex made the allegations against Jay-Z on his Hot 97 show on Monday night, January 25 while clapping back at Jay-Z's fans, who defended the "Run This Town" hitmaker. "So many people from over there got so irritated with me over the weekend," he began addressing the issue. "It's just my opinion. And you know something? Ya'll are bullies, ya'll are real bullies when you stand behind that dude."

Claiming that Jay-Z deserved the bad name, Flex added, "Guess what, the big guy Jay-Z, he's earned that. And ya'll come from underneath and you want to bully. Well what comes with bullying is people giving their opinion. They bully, but they buy and purchase people and get upset behind the scenes at websites, air personalities, and bloggers."

The radio deejay then brought up his issue with Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez receiving pardon from Trump earlier this month. "When a pardon is involved...again, I don't think there's anything wrong with testifying, cooperating," he said of Perez, who became a DEA informant. He added though, "Aligning with Trump, and this is my opinion -- Trump loves to shout the Proud Boys. Stand down and stand by. All of this to say, my President is not supposed to shout someone like that. Not supposed to support of give wiggle room to police brutality. Jay-Z shouldn't be aligning himself with people like that. Do not tell us you're for the people. On this subject right here, you do not fool me sir."

Flex went on alluding that Jay-Z might have struck a deal with Trump to score the clemency for Perez. "You stood down, didn't draw attention to the nasty s**t Trump was doing," he claimed. "Usually in a situation like that, there's money involved. You speak to somebody. You promise something for a pardon. It was everywhere that Trump was selling those pardons."

While he seemed to understand Perez's situation with heavy charges being involved in her case, Flex stressed, "The part I have a problem with, is the Trump, Jay-Z moving with him. Business with Trump and what Trump supports."

Perez is a longtime and valued associate of Jay-Z. She was arrested for being involved in a conspiracy to distribute narcotics.