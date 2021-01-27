Elizabeth Hurley Fires Back at Critics Slamming Her for Sharing Topless Pics

Instagram Celebrity

Among the critics is British TV personality Piers Morgan, who calls the 55-year-old actress' sexy pics 'creepy' and 'thirsty' before wondering who takes the pictures for her.

AceShowbiz - Elizabeth Hurley doesn't think sharing raunchy pics has something to do with age. The "Bedazzled" star sent fans into frenzy on Monday, January 25 as she shared two topless pictures on her Twitter account.

The pics saw the 55-year-old donning a fuzzy black-and-white coat and white bikini bottoms. "How could I resist?" so she wrote in the caption. While Elizabeth seemed to be having fun, some people didn't think Elizabeth was at the age to share such pics.

Among the critics was Piers Morgan. The British TV personality called Elizabeth's snaps "creepy" and "thirsty." In an episode of "Good Morning Britain", he said snarkily, "Liz, bit of snow so get your kit off? Is it not creepy? What is all this? I call this thirsty and I call it creepy... Put your clothes on."

He later questioned who took the photos for her. "Your son? Your 18- or 19-year-old son?" he wondered.

Catching wind of the host's remarks, "The Royals" star clapped back at him in a new tweet on Tuesday. "Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80 year old mother," so she wrote. "Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not."

Elizabeth Hurley defended herself for sharing topless pics.

Fans were loving her response as one wrote, "I love you for the pics... stunning. But I think I possibly love your mother even more..... FREEDOM of thought ... AMEN to that x." Another person replied, "She looks incredible. Anyone who slates her, is clearly jealous. If I look like that in 10 years, I'd be rolling in the snow naked!"

Echoing the sentiment, another fan added, "You look amazing and beautiful who cares who took the pics you shouldn't have to have had an explanation beautiful lady." Someone else, meanwhile, cheekily offered to take over her mom's duty. "If your mum ever needs a rest I'm the man for the job. I've got a smashing camera on my phone," the person said.