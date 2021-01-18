Jordyn Woods Pleads for Prayers Amid Karl-Anthony Towns' COVID-19 Diagnosis

Instagram Celebrity

The NBA star's diagnosis comes months after he lost his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, due to complications from the coronavirus, as well as six other family members.

AceShowbiz - Jordyn Woods could not hide her worries after Karl-Anthony Towns tested positive for COVID-19. Upon learning about her athlete boyfriend's diagnosis, the former best friend of Kylie Jenner turned to her online followers and asked them to pray for him.

On Saturday, January 16, the 23-year-old retweeted her beau's post about his health revelation, and sent him words of encouragement. "Praying for you babe. I know yo're going to pull through. God's got you and so does your most powerful guardian Angel up there. you're one of the strongest people I know," she wrote. "Please send some prayers up."

Jordyn Wood asked her fans to pray for Karl-Anthony Towns.

In the original post, Karl-Anthony divulged, "Prior to tonight's game, I received yet another awful call that I tested positive for COVID. I will immediately isolate and follow every protocol." He added, "I pray every day that this nightmare virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all of the necessary precautions."

"We cannot stop the spread of this virus alone. It must be a group effort by all of us," the NBA star, who has lost his mom Jacqueline Cruz-Towns due to complications from the coronavirus and six other family members, continued sharing his thoughts.

He went on to share his agony over his diagnosis. "It breaks my heart that my family, and particularly my father and sister continue to suffer from the anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis as we know all too well what the end result could be," he pointed out. "To my niece and nephew, Jolanix and Max, I promise you I will not end up in a box next to grandma and I will beat this."

Though Karl-Anthony contracted the virus, Jordyn and her family remained safe. "Thank you for all of the support and prayers, my family and I have all been tested and the results came back negative," she assured her fans and followers. "Let's continue to pray for a speedy recovery for @KarlTowns."

Jordyn Woods revealed she and her family tested negative for COVID-19.

Jordyn and Karl-Anthony first sparked dating rumors in August 2019. Having denied swirling speculations for months, the social media personality finally confirmed in September 2020 that she is romancing the Minnesota Timberwolves star.