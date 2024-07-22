Amber Portwood's Daughter Asks Stepmom to Adopt Her Amid Feud With Biological Mother

AceShowbiz - In recent episodes of "Teen Mom: The Next Chapter", tensions between Amber Portwood and her daughter Leah Shirley have reached a boiling point. Leah, whom Amber shares with Gary Shirley, wants her stepmom, Kristina Anderson, to adopt her. This revelation has stirred significant discussions and debates among the show's cast and viewers.

The tumultuous mother-daughter relationship took a dramatic turn at Leah's birthday celebration in November. A heated argument between Leah and Amber led to an extended period of estrangement between the two.

Leah's father, Gary Shirley, revealed on the show that Leah had expressed a desire for Kristina to adopt her. "Leah is wanting to be adopted by Kristina," Gary told the fellow teen dads during a recent trip. He emphasized that Kristina would adopt Leah "in a heartbeat."

The other fathers on the trip were visibly shocked by the news, especially given Amber's history with Leah. "Leah is kind of like, the damage is all done," Gary expressed. He noted that while the relationship might still be salvageable, it would require Amber to be consistently present in Leah's life.

Tyler Baltierra emphasized the importance of consistency in building trust. "You know, there's no other way to build trust. It's consistency, consistency, consistency," he said.

Gary lamented that he had always strived to paint Amber in a positive light for Leah's sake. However, the other dads suggested that it might be time to stop shielding Amber from criticism. :Leah has now realized that she is not No. 1 in her mom's eyes," Cory Wharton commented, a sentiment echoed by the rest of the group.

Amid the strained relationship with Amber, Gary expressed gratitude that Leah had Kristina as a loving and supportive figure in her life. "Trust me, the best thing that ever happened to Leah was Kristina. Kristina is a loving parent."

Amber's tumultuous relationship history and recent drama, including the disappearance of her fiance Gary Wayt, have only added to the volatile environment. Leah reportedly blocked Amber on Instagram following these events. Despite all this, it's important to note that for Kristina to adopt Leah legally, Amber's consent would be mandatory, which complicates matters further.

This unfolding drama has captivated viewers and cast members alike, resulting in comprehensive discussions on parental responsibilities and the long-term effects of broken relationships. As Gary shared in a candid moment, the key to mending the bond lies in Amber's willingness to make the first move towards reconciliation.