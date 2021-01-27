 
 

Travis Barker Spotted on First Public Outing Amid Kourtney Kardashian Dating Rumors

The Blink-182 drummer is caught on camera stepping out in Malibu after allegedly spending time together with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star in Palm Springs.

  Jan 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Travis Barker] has been seen for the first time since news about him dating Kourtney Kardashian hit headlines. The Blink-182 drummer, who allegedly had spent time vacationing together with the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star in Palm Springs, was photographed stepping out in Malibu, California.

The 45-year-old rocker was caught on camera taking a stroll together with his teen son, Landon, on Monday, January 25. In some pictures obtained by Daily Mail, he could be seen sporting a black T-shirt with Local Authority words printed on it. He paired it with matching pants, sneakers, beanie and face mask.

As for Landon, the musician's 17-year-old son opted to go with a black hoodie bearing Beverly Hills Gun Range sign without putting a face mask on. Some of the photos displayed him walking one step behind his famous father.

Aside from Landon, Travis shares 15-year-old daughter Alabama with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, to whom he was married from 2004 to 2008. He is also a stepfather to Shanna's 21-year-old daughter Atiana, whom she shares with Oscar de la Hoya.

This was Travis' first public outing since reports about him romancing Kourtney emerged. Days earlier, PEOPLE quoted a source as saying, "They're in Palm Springs together. They've been dating for about a month or two... They've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic. He has liked her for a while."

The alleged new couple were reported to gain approval from the reality star's family. "The family likes [him]. They are comfortable with him and trust him," another insider spilled to E! News. "They have all spent a lot of time together over the years. They think he is a good guy."

Kourtney's former partner Scott Disick was also unveiled to be really happy for her and Travis. "Scott has been around Travis on several occasions and thinks he's a great guy," another source told the outlet. "He's really happy for Kourtney and is not surprised they are dating. Kourtney has spent a lot of time with Travis and it's not shocking to him that they developed a romantic relationship."

"[Kourtney] hasn't dated someone in a while and Scott wants her to be happy," the source added, "[They] are in a great place and they have come to terms that they are strictly friends and co-parents. There's no romance there and he couldn't be happier that she's moved on... As long as the kids are in a healthy situation and [she]'s in a good place, then [he] is happy for them."

