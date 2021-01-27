 
 

Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey Recall 'Magical Time' Doing 'The Wedding Planner'

Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey Recall 'Magical Time' Doing 'The Wedding Planner'
WENN/Avalon/Instar
Movie

Reuniting online with the 'Dallas Buyers Club' actor to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their hit romantic comedy, the 'Hustlers' actress toys around with the idea of working with him again.

  • Jan 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey reunited online on Tuesday, January 26 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their hit romantic comedy "The Wedding Planner".

The superstars went live on Instagram to mark exactly two decades since the movie's release, as they reminisced about working together early on in their careers.

"Can you believe it's been 20 years since we did The Wedding Planner...?" J.Lo remarked to Matthew. "I know we've both done a lot since then... - hello Mr. Oscar Winner! - but it still feels like it was just yesterday..."

Jennifer recalled how much of a gentleman Matthew was onset, giving her a heads up before planting a kiss on her for one scene, while the "Dallas Buyers Club" star remembered being in awe of his onscreen love interest as she was determined to pull off her own movie stunts, even though they left her nursing a sore ankle.

"I so enjoyed working with you, we have such a nice rapport and chemistry...," gushed Jennifer. "It was like, a magical time, and I'm such a romantic too, that working on those type of movies have a real feel for me and are fun..."

  See also...

"The Wedding Planners of the world really do something for your soul."

Agreeing with his co-star, Matthew added, "Yeah, and we need a little lightness... We don't get as much of it anymore..."

Towards the end of the chat, Jennifer revealed she had briefly toyed with the idea of recruiting Matthew for her next romantic comedy, "Shotgun Wedding", but insisted she had plenty of other ideas for the pair to work together again.

"It's been too long...," she smiled. "I miss your energy, I hope to be around you soon! Twenty years deep, baby!"

You can share this post!

Chelsea Houska of 'Teen Mom 2' Delighted by Surprise Birth of Fourth Child

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'
Related Posts
Jennifer Lopez Challenges Fans to Create Their Own Renditions of 'Love Don't Cost a Thing'

Jennifer Lopez Challenges Fans to Create Their Own Renditions of 'Love Don't Cost a Thing'

Jennifer Lopez Struggled to 'Love Herself' Until Her 30s

Jennifer Lopez Struggled to 'Love Herself' Until Her 30s

Jennifer Lopez Catches the Heat for 'Self-Serving' Performance at 2021 Inauguration

Jennifer Lopez Catches the Heat for 'Self-Serving' Performance at 2021 Inauguration

Jennifer Lopez 'Really Nervous' Ahead of Performance at Joe Biden's Inauguration

Jennifer Lopez 'Really Nervous' Ahead of Performance at Joe Biden's Inauguration

Most Read
Andra Day Claims Desperation to Portray Billie Holiday Led to Her Abusing Her Body
Movie

Andra Day Claims Desperation to Portray Billie Holiday Led to Her Abusing Her Body

First Explosive Trailer of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Teases Reignited Old Feud

First Explosive Trailer of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Teases Reignited Old Feud

Sacha Baron Cohen Spills How Clueless Cops Allowed Him to Pull Off Best 'Borat' Sequel Stunt

Sacha Baron Cohen Spills How Clueless Cops Allowed Him to Pull Off Best 'Borat' Sequel Stunt

GG Townson Convinced She Lost 'Salt-N-Pepa' Role After Epic Rap Fail During Audition

GG Townson Convinced She Lost 'Salt-N-Pepa' Role After Epic Rap Fail During Audition

Eddie Redmayne Gets Ready to Plunge Into Ice Cold Water for 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Filming

Eddie Redmayne Gets Ready to Plunge Into Ice Cold Water for 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Filming

Josh Gad Assures Fans 'Hunchback of Notre Dame' Movie Is 'Getting Closer'

Josh Gad Assures Fans 'Hunchback of Notre Dame' Movie Is 'Getting Closer'

John Boyega Describes Big Movie Franchise as 'Luxury Jail'

John Boyega Describes Big Movie Franchise as 'Luxury Jail'

'Never Rarely Sometimes Always' and 'Nomadland' Lead Nominations at 2021 Independent Spirit Awards

'Never Rarely Sometimes Always' and 'Nomadland' Lead Nominations at 2021 Independent Spirit Awards

Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' Wins Big at 2021 National Board of Review Awards

Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' Wins Big at 2021 National Board of Review Awards

John Boyega to Play Car Racing Prodigy in 'The Formula'

John Boyega to Play Car Racing Prodigy in 'The Formula'

Carey Mulligan Finds Variety's Apology for Sexist 'Promising Young Woman' Review 'Moving'

Carey Mulligan Finds Variety's Apology for Sexist 'Promising Young Woman' Review 'Moving'

Jane Fonda Announced as Recipient of Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2021 Golden Globes

Jane Fonda Announced as Recipient of Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2021 Golden Globes

Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey Recall 'Magical Time' Doing 'The Wedding Planner'

Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey Recall 'Magical Time' Doing 'The Wedding Planner'