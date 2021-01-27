Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey Recall 'Magical Time' Doing 'The Wedding Planner'

WENN/Avalon/Instar Movie

Reuniting online with the 'Dallas Buyers Club' actor to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their hit romantic comedy, the 'Hustlers' actress toys around with the idea of working with him again.

Jan 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey reunited online on Tuesday, January 26 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their hit romantic comedy "The Wedding Planner".

The superstars went live on Instagram to mark exactly two decades since the movie's release, as they reminisced about working together early on in their careers.

"Can you believe it's been 20 years since we did The Wedding Planner...?" J.Lo remarked to Matthew. "I know we've both done a lot since then... - hello Mr. Oscar Winner! - but it still feels like it was just yesterday..."

Jennifer recalled how much of a gentleman Matthew was onset, giving her a heads up before planting a kiss on her for one scene, while the "Dallas Buyers Club" star remembered being in awe of his onscreen love interest as she was determined to pull off her own movie stunts, even though they left her nursing a sore ankle.

"I so enjoyed working with you, we have such a nice rapport and chemistry...," gushed Jennifer. "It was like, a magical time, and I'm such a romantic too, that working on those type of movies have a real feel for me and are fun..."

"The Wedding Planners of the world really do something for your soul."

Agreeing with his co-star, Matthew added, "Yeah, and we need a little lightness... We don't get as much of it anymore..."

Towards the end of the chat, Jennifer revealed she had briefly toyed with the idea of recruiting Matthew for her next romantic comedy, "Shotgun Wedding", but insisted she had plenty of other ideas for the pair to work together again.

"It's been too long...," she smiled. "I miss your energy, I hope to be around you soon! Twenty years deep, baby!"