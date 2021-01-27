Chelsea Houska of 'Teen Mom 2' Delighted by Surprise Birth of Fourth Child

Instagram Celebrity

Announcing the arrival of her third child with husband Cole DeBoer, the former reality star reveals that her baby girl shares the same birthday as her 4-year-old brother, Watson.

AceShowbiz - Chelsea Houska has just welcomed a new addition to her family. More than five months after announcing that she and husband Cole DeBoer were expecting their third child together, the former "Teen Mom 2" star shared her delight over the surprise birth of the baby.

The 29-year-old mom brought the exciting news through an Instagram post on Tuesday, January 26. Sharing two pictures of the newborn, she noted, "Walker June, 6lbs 1oz. She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson and surprised us by coming last night @coledeboer."

Chelsea has since received congratulatory comments from her "Teen Mom 2" co-stars. One in particular was Kailyn Lowry who exclaimed, "OMG CONGRATULATIONS." Leah Messer gushed, "Her name. Congratulations." Singer Jessie James Decker chimed in, "OMG congrats!!!!!!!! beautiful!!!!!!"

Also revealing the baby's arrival was Chelsea's husband Cole. Posting identical snaps, he raved in the caption, "Blessed with another little Angel! our sweet baby girl. Walker June DeBoer. Stole my heart immediately! I love you @chelseahouska."

The baby news came after Chelsea and Cole celebrated their son Watson's 4th milestone one day prior. Sharing a picture of the birthday boy, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday, my handsome boy!" Her husband offered a longer message by stating, "I cannot believe our sweet little boy is already 4 years old! Watson is truly going to change the world someday. He is the sweetest and most special boy. I am such a proud father! Happy Birthday Buddy!!! "

Chelsea and Cole went public with their pregnancy back in August 2020. Making use of their respective Instagram accounts, they put out an image of a wooden beam that features the names of each member of his family with an addition of the word "Baby" at the end. "The Grand Finale! (We Think [winking emoji]) Baby #4," the proud father wrote, while his wife declared, "One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021."

The couple tied the knot in October 2016. Together, they share 4-year-old Watson and 2-year-old Layne. The TV personality herself is a mother to a 10-year-old daughter, Aubree, whom she shared with her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind.