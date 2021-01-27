 
 

Cardi B Shocked by Expensive Covid-19 Test

Cardi B Shocked by Expensive Covid-19 Test
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker can't believe the bills she has to pay every time she and her team have to take a coronavirus test before returning to work.

  • Jan 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has to shell out $250 (£180) for each COVID-19 test taken by the star and her team so she can continue working during the global pandemic.

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker admits she has to pick up the bill multiple times a week as her entire hair and makeup crew and members of her management all have to receive the COVID all clear before they can join her on a film, TV or music video set, and it's costing her big.

"I get Covid tested bout 4 times a week," she shared on Twitter. "My glam and management gotta get tested as well. Everytime we get tested is about 250$ each. This is seriously a new business (sic)."

  See also...

Cardi explained she has no choice but to abide by the rigorous testing schedules if she wants to work, because it's all part of the strict health and safety regulations introduced by industry officials to minimise the spread of the virus while enabling filming to continue.

"It's necessary because if you in my space and you get Covid I can get sued (sic)," she told one follower. "If I do a commercial and I get Covid the company can get sued.Its all about not being a liability and is a requirement... we pay out our own pockets (sic)."

The rapper then fired back at critics who suggested she was making a fuss out of nothing.

"Well this tweet is not about complaining is about CAPITALISM! How Covid is becoming a business...," she wrote. "How ya getting mad at me because it's a requirement to get tested? Just to shoot a commercial even the janitors must get tested twice (sic)."

You can share this post!

Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' Wins Big at 2021 National Board of Review Awards
Related Posts
Cardi B Pleads for Help Over Acne Breakouts, Kehlani Responds

Cardi B Pleads for Help Over Acne Breakouts, Kehlani Responds

Cardi B Reacts to Being Dragged Into DaniLeigh's 'Yellow Bone' Colorism Controversy

Cardi B Reacts to Being Dragged Into DaniLeigh's 'Yellow Bone' Colorism Controversy

Cardi B Amuses Fans With Explanation Why She Missed Performing 'WAP' at Joe Biden Inauguration

Cardi B Amuses Fans With Explanation Why She Missed Performing 'WAP' at Joe Biden Inauguration

Cardi B Says Yes to Olivia Rodrigo's Offer to Take Her Out After Botched McDonald's Delivery

Cardi B Says Yes to Olivia Rodrigo's Offer to Take Her Out After Botched McDonald's Delivery

Most Read
Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic
Celebrity

Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Kourtney Kardashian Reported to Have Been Dating Travis Barker for a Month or Two

Kourtney Kardashian Reported to Have Been Dating Travis Barker for a Month or Two

Madison LeCroy Comes Out With Alleged Texts From Jay Cutler Days After Kristin Cavallari Reunion

Madison LeCroy Comes Out With Alleged Texts From Jay Cutler Days After Kristin Cavallari Reunion

Kodak Black Deletes His Tweet About Donating $1M If He's Granted Pardon by Trump

Kodak Black Deletes His Tweet About Donating $1M If He's Granted Pardon by Trump

Angelina Jolie Adopts Chic Look During Grocery Shopping Run With Son Knox

Angelina Jolie Adopts Chic Look During Grocery Shopping Run With Son Knox