Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' Wins Big at 2021 National Board of Review Awards

The movie starring the late Chadwick Boseman takes home the Best Film and Best Ensemble while helping the helmer Spike Lee to earn his Best Director title.

Jan 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Spike Lee's "Da 5 Bloods" has been named the best film of 2020 by members of the National Board of Review.

The Netflix drama has also landed Lee the Best Director honour and the film has also won Best Ensemble while the late Chadwick Boseman, one of the film's stars, has been posthumously honoured with the NBR Icon Award.

Meanwhile, Riz Ahmed continues his bid as an Oscars frontrunner, picking up Best Actor for "Sound of Metal" and Carey Mulligan has been named Best Actress for her role in "Promising Young Woman".

Ahmed's co-star Paul Raci has also been honoured with the Best Supporting Actor prize.

The full list of NBR winners is: