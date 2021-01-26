Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic

Instagram/WENN/Stefani Reynolds/CNP Celebrity

The 16-year-old avid TikTok user takes to the video sharing platform to ask her followers to report her mom to authorities after the former White House advisor allegedly posts the photo on Instagram.

Jan 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Claudia Conway's feud with her mother Kellyanne Conway is getting even nastier. The former Senior Counselor to then-President Donald Trump has been accused of child abuse after she allegedly leaked a private photo of her own daughter.

On Monday, January 25, the pic showing 16-year-old Claudia getting topless made its way round on the Internet. The image, which reportedly showed the teen semi-naked while taking her selfie in a bathroon, was apparently first posted on Kellyanne's Twitter fleet.

Someone who took a screenshot of the photo covered Claudia completely with a sticker because it's inappropriate. Re-posting it on Twitter, the said user defended Claudia as he/she captioned it, "this woman deserves to go to jail and claudia deserves justice."

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of Claudia Conway's topless pic allegedly posted by her mom.

Claudia quickly took notice of her leaked private photo and reacted to it on TikTok. Expressing her feelings, she wrote she's "at a loss for words right now" in the caption of a video. She captioned another clip with "shaking right now," while asking her followers to "please report it" to authorities.

In the video, Claudia confirmed that the photo was real. She additionally suggested that her mother must have gotten it from her personal phone, though she speculated that Kellyanne could have accidentally posted it or someone hacked her phone.

While it's still unconfirmed who posted the photo, people have been blaming Kellyanne for the leak. "She posted a topless photo of Claudia on Twitter. The user that took the screenshot put the emoji over it because its child porn without it. What the f**k," one blasted the Republican politician.

Another boldly labeled it "child abuse," while another enraged person wrote, "What the actual f**k? She needs to be arrested for that." Someone else echoed the sentiment, "I hope kellyanne is convicted and made to register as sex offender."

"claudia conway's grown a** mother @KellyannePolls posted a photo of her 16 year old daughter topless ........ was it an accident or an attempt to prove shes a 'bad kid' to get out of her abuse allegations?? either way wtf why does she have that pic," someone else weighed in, while another gave Kellyanne the benefit of doubt and wondered, "Maybe Claudia hacked her?"

Prior to this, Claudia posted a video of her mom talking to police after a viral video sparked abuse allegations. In the video, Kellyanne told the officer about her daughter, "She's upset, she's been upset for a week because we had a tough call with her school, I knew she had been upset…"

The disturbing video, meanwhile, featured Kellyanne shouting, swearing and belittling Claudia with insults like, "If you only knew what people thought of you." According to TMZ, police are still investigating the situation.