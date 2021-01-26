 
 

Billie Eilish on Being Clueless About Cost of Basic Food Essentials: I Feel Kind of Stupid

Admitting that she does not know what things cost, the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker confesses in new magazine interview that she once spent $35 on a small box of Froot Loops.

  • Jan 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish has no idea about the cost of basic food essentials and once spent $35 (£25.60) on a small box of Froot Loops cereal.

The "Bad Guy" singer tells Vanity Fair magazine she has never really known the value of things because she went from being a poor teenager to wealthy beyond her dreams overnight and had no formal training in the cost of life.

She recently realised how much she has to learn when she ordered a small box of cereal online and thought $35 was reasonable.

"I don't know what things cost because I've never been an adult before," the clueless 19-year-old explained. "I grew up with no money. It's a really weird position I'm in."

"I feel kind of stupid because I'm like, 'I don't know how much Froot Loops are'. I tried to order one box of Froot Loops and I was like, 'Oh yeah, sure. It's $35'. I didn't know that that's expensive. I ordered 70 (one ounce) boxes."

Talking about adulting, Billie also reveals whether she wants to have kids one day. "I think it's human to care, and I just don't really get why people don't care," she tells the magazine. "I want to have kids and I want those kids to have kids. Like, I don't -- we're going to die."

Meanwhile, the Grammy Award-winning artist promises that she will be sharing the details of "a romantic relationship that she'd never wanted to talk about publicly" for the first time ever in her upcoming Apple+ documentary, "Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry".

"It's really about my life, me, in such a way that I was not expecting, and was pretty brutal to relive," she says of the documentary. "I was going through hell in certain parts of my life, and I had no idea anyone was seeing it." She adds, "That [relationship] was a huge part of my life. And nobody knew it. It was this main thing that was taking control of my life."

