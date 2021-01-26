 
 

Officials Debunk Speculation Hank Aaron's Death Is Caused by COVID-19 Vaccine

Officials Debunk Speculation Hank Aaron's Death Is Caused by COVID-19 Vaccine
WENN/Ivan Nikolov
Celebrity

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's office says that based on a preliminary investigation, it appears that the COVID shot the retired MLB player got earlier this month didn't factor in his death.

  • Jan 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hank Aaron's death is unrelated to the COVID-19 vaccine, officials believe. After a preliminary investigation, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office says that the baseball legend died of natural causes unrelated to the COVID shot.

The retired Major League Baseball and his wife received their first of 2 vaccine doses at the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta on January 4. A few weeks later, the one-time home run king died at the age of 86.

This prompted a speculation that the COVID vaccine may have been a factor in Hank's death. However, this has been debunked by the statement from a rep for the FCME. Though so, it's Hank's primary doctor who will ultimately sign off on cause of the death on Hank's death certificate.

  See also...

Along with Hank, Ambassador Andrew Young got his first dose of the COVID vaccine on the same day. Andrew told KSDK in Atlanta the Braves legend "never had any reaction" to the shot before his death. "I talked to the fella who was his driver," Andrew recalled. "And I said, 'Was Hank feeling any discomfort or any problem over the last few days?' And he said, 'No.' "

Hank himself raved about the vaccine days after getting the shot. "[It] makes me feel wonderful. I don't have any qualms about it at all," he told AP. "I feel quite proud of myself for doing something like this. ... It's just a small thing that can help zillions of people in this country."

Hank died peacefully in his sleep on January 22, according to the Braves. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 26 at Truist Park and a funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 27 at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta. Both services begin at 1 P.M. and will be private. They will be broadcast by several outlets.

You can share this post!

Dolly Parton Could Do Her Potential Cameo in 'Grace and Frankie' Remotely

Dale Moss Opens Up More About Clare Crawley Split: We've Had Our Ups and Downs
Related Posts
Baseball Legend Hank Aaron Dies at 86

Baseball Legend Hank Aaron Dies at 86

Most Read
Claudia and Kellyanne Conway Under Investigation After Viral TikTok Video Sparks Abuse Allegations
Celebrity

Claudia and Kellyanne Conway Under Investigation After Viral TikTok Video Sparks Abuse Allegations

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Dallas Austin Admits He 'Wanted to Kill Everybody' Due to Chilli and Usher's Romance

Dallas Austin Admits He 'Wanted to Kill Everybody' Due to Chilli and Usher's Romance

Steve Harvey Warns Daughter Lori's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan: 'I Still Got My Eye on Him'

Steve Harvey Warns Daughter Lori's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan: 'I Still Got My Eye on Him'

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Identical Pic and Cryptic Caption

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Identical Pic and Cryptic Caption

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Kelly Clarkson Regrets Telling Little Daughter About Pregnancy and Birth

Kelly Clarkson Regrets Telling Little Daughter About Pregnancy and Birth

Sandra Bullock Sells Georgia Home After Reducing the Price Multiple Times

Sandra Bullock Sells Georgia Home After Reducing the Price Multiple Times

Paris Hilton Offers Look at Her Weary-Looking Self Pic Taken Post-Alleged Boarding School Abuse

Paris Hilton Offers Look at Her Weary-Looking Self Pic Taken Post-Alleged Boarding School Abuse