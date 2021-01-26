Officials Debunk Speculation Hank Aaron's Death Is Caused by COVID-19 Vaccine

WENN/Ivan Nikolov Celebrity

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's office says that based on a preliminary investigation, it appears that the COVID shot the retired MLB player got earlier this month didn't factor in his death.

AceShowbiz - Hank Aaron's death is unrelated to the COVID-19 vaccine, officials believe. After a preliminary investigation, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office says that the baseball legend died of natural causes unrelated to the COVID shot.

The retired Major League Baseball and his wife received their first of 2 vaccine doses at the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta on January 4. A few weeks later, the one-time home run king died at the age of 86.

This prompted a speculation that the COVID vaccine may have been a factor in Hank's death. However, this has been debunked by the statement from a rep for the FCME. Though so, it's Hank's primary doctor who will ultimately sign off on cause of the death on Hank's death certificate.

Along with Hank, Ambassador Andrew Young got his first dose of the COVID vaccine on the same day. Andrew told KSDK in Atlanta the Braves legend "never had any reaction" to the shot before his death. "I talked to the fella who was his driver," Andrew recalled. "And I said, 'Was Hank feeling any discomfort or any problem over the last few days?' And he said, 'No.' "

Hank himself raved about the vaccine days after getting the shot. "[It] makes me feel wonderful. I don't have any qualms about it at all," he told AP. "I feel quite proud of myself for doing something like this. ... It's just a small thing that can help zillions of people in this country."

Hank died peacefully in his sleep on January 22, according to the Braves. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 26 at Truist Park and a funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 27 at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta. Both services begin at 1 P.M. and will be private. They will be broadcast by several outlets.