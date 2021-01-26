Dolly Parton Could Do Her Potential Cameo in 'Grace and Frankie' Remotely

Instagram TV

The cast and crew of the Netflix hit series have been preparing to resume filming on its seventh and final season, and Lily Tomlin claims they have a great role for the '9 to 5' hitmaker.

AceShowbiz - Dolly Parton is closer than ever to an onscreen reunion with Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda on Netflix hit "Grace and Frankie" as producers are hoping to film her cameo remotely.

Longtime friends Lily and Jane have been trying to find a gap in Dolly's schedule to stage a reunion of their 1980 movie classic "9 to 5" on their comedy series ever since the show launched in 2015, and as the cast and crew prepare to resume filming on the seventh and final season, Tomlin reveals they have potentially found a workaround to facilitate the country superstar's guest appearance.

"We're always hoping that will happen," the comedy icon shared on U.S. breakfast show "Today".

"(We have a) great role for her this time, I think she will, too...," Tomlin added.

"We think she can do it from remote (sic)... because she's unbelievably busy. She's always writing books or writing songs, or doing something for people or helping people in Tennessee...".

Although Parton hasn't had time to date to stop by the "Grace and Frankie" set in Los Angeles, she gave fans hope of an onscreen get-together in 2017 when she joined her two old pals to serve as guest presenters at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

In other news, Dolly credited her father for her work ethic. "Daddy used to go down to the courthouse where they had erected a statue of me," the country music icon said in an interview with PEOPLE. "I remember myself being so proud of that statue. … I thought, 'A statue of me in the courthouse yard? That's usually reserved for presidents and people that have done really great things like that.' "

Dolly then revealed that when she went home, she asked her father, "Daddy did you know, they're putting a statue of me … down at the courthouse?" To that, her dad told her, "Well yeah, I heard about that. Now to your fans out there you might be some sort of an idol. But to them pigeons, you ain't nothing but another outhouse."