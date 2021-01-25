 
 

John Rich Makes Two $10K Donations After Losing Presidential Election Bet

The one-half of Big and Rich makes the bet with music journalist Adam Gold, believing that Donald Trump would be able to overturn the results of the election and be sworn in for a second term.

  • Jan 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Republican country star John Rich is $20,000 (£14,600) poorer after losing a bet on the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.

The Big & Rich singer bet music journalist Adam Gold that Donald Trump would be sworn in for a second term on 20 January, but he lost the vote to Democrat Joe Biden, who became America's 46th leader on Wednesday.

Rich was among the Republicans who felt sure that Trump and his attorneys would be able to overturn the results of the election, allowing the former president a second term.

Rich agreed to pay military charity Folds of Honor $10,000 (£7,300) and another $10,000 to a charity of Gold's choice if Trump failed.

"[email protected] VERY confident! Let's make our bet official. We both put 10k into an escrow account and if Biden is sworn in as POTUS, I lose my 10k, but you have to DONATE it to @FoldsOfHonor. If Trump wins, I'll donate your 10k to a charity of your choice. Deal? #PutUpOrShutUp," he told music journalist Adam Gold on Twitter back in December 2020.

Then-Attorney General, William Barr, confirmed there was no widespread voter fraud in the election after looking into the matter and Biden's win stood.

Rich has confirmed he has honoured the bet. "It's a good day for @FoldsofHonor as they are receiving a $10,000 donation to fulfill the charitable wager made between myself and a Biden supporter. #FoldsOfHonor puts kids through college who lost a parent in combat, and it's the #1 military charity organization in America!" he tweeted on January 20.

