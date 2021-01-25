'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Split Again

WENN/Nicky Nelson Celebrity

The pair previously split in September 2019 as the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star said, 'Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage.'

AceShowbiz - Kenya Moore and Marc Daly's reconciliation apparently doesn't last long. Marc confirmed that he and "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star, who got married on June 10, 2017, split once again in a statement to The Root.

The businessman stated on Saturday, January 23, "After recently attending mediation, Kenya and I have agreed to end our marriage." He continued, "I will always have great care for her and look forward to amicably continuing to co-parent our daughter Brooklyn with an abundance of love and wisdom."

Marc added that he'll put his focus on his restaurant, saying, "As always, in addition to perpetual self-improvement, my primary focus will continue to be helping the underserved and people of color in Brooklyn to recover from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."

He went on adding, "This focus will take shape through using my restaurant as a 'Community Hub' where positive and diverse perspectives on important topics such as economic empowerment, social activism and political engagement can be highlighted in a safe and productive forum. I'm blessed to be a positive change agent for not just my family but also my community."

Meanwhile, rep for Kenya has yet to comment on the matter.

The pair previously split in September 2019. "Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward," Kenya announced at the time.

Back in February 2020, Kenya told Andy Cohen, "We're in a good place right now. We're trying to figure it out now." Hinting that she wanted work her and Marc's marriage out, she added that she "didn't get married to quit."

"I love my husband. I don't doubt that he loves me. Let me be clear, I took my vows seriously. I believe in for better and for worse and I believe in trying it all before you walk away, especially when we do have a child and we are a family," the mom of one said.