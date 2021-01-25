Grammy-Winning Composer Perry Botkin Jr. Loses Battle With COVID-19

Celebrity

The theme song maestro, who passed away at the age of 87, was known for penning Nadia's Theme for hit daytime soap 'The Young and the Restless', and for working on 'Baby Driver' soundtrack.

AceShowbiz - Grammy-winning TV and film composer Perry Botkin Jr. has died, aged 87.

The maestro lost his battle with COVID-19 on January 18.

otkin’s friend and The Happy Days of Garry Marshall writer John Scheinfeld confirmed the heartbreaking news. "Today I share the news that the man who discovered Harry [Nilsson] and signed him to his first publishing contract, a gentleman and gentle-man named Perry Botkin, passed away on Monday at age 87," Scheinfeld wrote in a statement.

"Perry was a magnificently talented composer, arranger, producer and story-teller, perhaps best known for composing the Grammy-winning 'Nadia's Theme' for the CBS soap The Young and the Restless," he added.

Botkin, who penned Nadia's Theme for hit U.S. daytime soap "The Young and the Restless", worked with artists including Barbra Streisand, Peggy Lee, and Sammy Davis Jr., while he also helped arrange "Wichita Lineman" for Glen Campbell and The Cascades' "Rhythm of the Rain", and discovered singer/songwriter Harry Nilsson.

His movie soundtrack work included 2017's "Baby Driver".

Born in New York, Botkin began his career in music as a trombone player in a high school jazz quartet that included film composer John Williams, the now-legendary film composer, on piano. Later in 1955, he joined a vocal group called The Cheers, which had a hit with "Black Denim Trousers".

His father, Perry Botkin, Sr., famously composed the underscore for 1960s sitcom "The Beverly Hillbillies", while playing guitar and banjo in Bing Crosby's band, later appearing in several movies with him.

In 1956, father and son guested on an episode of "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet". His credits also included composing commercial jingles for American Airlines, Baskin Robbins, Chevron and Mattel.