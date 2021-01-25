Lili Reinhart Speaks Out on Imposter Pretending to Be Her in Interviews

Instagram Celebrity

Seventeen Magazine and The Daily Express' journalist issue an apology after they were duped into publishing articles that they thought contained the 'Riverdale' star's own words.

AceShowbiz - Lili Reinhart has had an imposter pretending to be her in interviews. Shortly after Seventeen Magazine issued an apology to her for publishing an article that the publication thought containing her own words, the "Riverdale" star took to social media to address the matter.

Making use of Instagram Story on Monday, January 22, the 24-year-old beauty shared a screenshot of a brief statement from Seventeen, and added her own thought. "For some bizarre reason, someone impersonated me in an interview with @Seventeen," she wrote over her post. "Nothing inappropriate was said, but those were not my words and I wanted to address it."

Lili Reinhart revealed she had an imposter pretending to be her in interviews.

In its original Twitter post, Seventeen admitted, "Today, we briefly published a story with information we were lead to believe was from Lili Reinhart. However, it was brought to our attention that the person who contacted us was, in fact, an impersonator and had no connection to the 'Riverdale' star."

"We want to sincerely apologize to Lili and her fans for this unfortunate situation," the magazine further stated. "We reacted swiftly by removing the story from our site and regret the erroneous reporting. We take full responsibility and will be internally reviewing our editorial and fact-checking processes to ensure something like this does not happen again."

Seventeen Magazine issued an apology to Lili Reinhart.

Aside from impersonating Lili, the imposter was said to have also pretended to be her publicist. BuzzFeed reported that the impersonator offered details about the new season of "Riverdale" to two publications. The Daily Express was one of them.

Lucas Hill-Paul, a TV reporter with The Daily Express, turned to Twitter to issue an apology. "It's been brought to my attention that the interview I shared with Lili Reinhart was fake, and someone has been impersonating Lili and her publicist. Obviously, I'm embarrassed and quite disturbed, and sincerely apologize to anyone who was misled by the article," he first tweeted.

"Unfortunately I am tweeting at 3am in the UK (overnight reporter), and the story can't be pulled until we go through the correct legal procedure," Lucas went on explaining in another tweet. "I can assure you I will do my best to ensure the matter is resolved as soon as possible, though."

Lucas Hill-Paul also issued his apology.

Lucas concluded his series of tweets by posting, "Thanks for all the kind words. It's clearly been a strange day for 'Riverdale' fans and I can only hope my apology eventually reaches Lili herself." He added, "I'm very sorry someone thought to do this to her, but it's clear they're in a tiny minority of those who just want to watch a fun show."