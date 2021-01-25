Kodak Black Deletes His Tweet About Donating $1M If He's Granted Pardon by Trump

WENN/JLN Photography/Instar Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Is Kodak Black trying to break his promise? The "ZEZE" rapper, who was granted prison pardon by now-former President Donald Trump earlier this month, apparently has deleted his tweet in which he vowed to make a $1 million donation if Trump ever granted him pardon.

Kodak made the promise in a November 2020 tweet, making it his yet another plea to the then-president for a pardon. "If The President Them Free Me, I'm Gonna Spend 1 million on Charity with The First Year I'm Out," he wrote on the blue bird app on November 27, 2020. "That's On Everything!!" The tweet is no longer found on his page.

In response to his move, some Internet users admitted that they found it understandable. "Well no s**t 99% of people would delete it," one person noted. Similarly, another user said, "Lmao that's some s**t I would do."

Trolling the rapper, one other commented, "Lmaoo dude really remembered to delete that tweet," while someone called him "a clown." Some others joked that Kodak spent a huge amount of money for lawyer fee as one wrote, "He donated $1 million to lawyers."

Kodak, who was charged with falsifying information on federal forms to buy firearms in 2019, was released from jail on Wednesday, January 20 after receiving pardon from Trump. Also receiving the pardon was Lil Wayne, who faced federal weapons charge to which he pled guilty in 2020.

"President Trump and his administration have been tireless advocates on behalf of the African-American community," Bradford Cohen, attorney for both rappers, said in a statement on Tuesday, January 19. "These pardons are a perfect example of this administration following up on its reforms and commitments."

Following the commutation, Kodak expressed his gratitude to Trump on Twitter. "I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence," the "Wake Up in the Sky" rapper wrote at the time. "I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love. It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing."