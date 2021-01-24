Paloma Faith 'Overwhelmed by Guilt' for Not Doing Enough to Fight Climate Change

Instagram Celebrity

The pregnant singer/songwriter wishes she could do more to save the planet and reduce her carbon footprint as she's plagued by 'permanent guilt' as a mother.

AceShowbiz - Paloma Faith is in a state of "permanent guilt" over not being able to do enough for the environment.

The "Only Love Can Hurt Like This" hitmaker has said she wishes she could do more to help save the planet and reduce her carbon footprint, as she says she feels constantly plagued by a sense of guilt about the ongoing threat of climate change.

Speaking to Greenpeace in a discussion on her Instagram account, she said, "I wanted to get together and have a little chat about how we can do our bit for the planet whilst still being overwhelmed with anxiety because of being pregnant, and in lockdown, and COVID, and overwhelmed by guilt."

"Sometimes when you're focused on a major problem like the pandemic, that's all you can focus on. And then you start thinking, 'Oh my god the planet still needs help, and loads of other things still need help,' and we're juggling crazy amounts of anxiety."

And Paloma says her feelings of guilt don't just surround her relationship with the environment, as being a mother to her three-year-old daughter also makes her feel mum-guilt.

"It doesn't just revolve around environmental stuff, it's just generally a prerequisite of being a parent - permanent guilt," she added.

The singer is currently expecting her second child, and recently said she is feeling so much anxiety about the world around her that she's refused to go outside until she's given birth.

"My anxiety is through the roof ... Some people I knew approached me in the park yesterday as I was taking my little one for a walk for some exercise and I felt like I was going to break down into tears begging them not to come near as I scrambled to put both our masks on," she sighed. "They were so kind and empathetic and kept away but I vowed that would be the last time I step outside my house again until the baby is born."