 
 

Bret Michaels Inspired to Revive Dating Show 'Rock of Love' After 'The Masked Singer' Stint

Bret Michaels Inspired to Revive Dating Show 'Rock of Love' After 'The Masked Singer' Stint
FOX
TV

The Poison rocker is hoping to bring back his television show 'Rock of Love With Bret Michaels' after he competed on the FOX singing contest as The Banana.

  • Apr 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Poison star Bret Michaels wants to revive his dating show "Rock of Love With Bret Michaels" - with a twist.

The star is the latest celebrity to be unmasked on Fox reality TV series "The Masked Singer", and his stint on the programme, which features stars performing in elaborate disguises in a bid to fool the shows judges and viewers at home, has inspired him to think up some new concepts.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Bret mused he'd like to bring back his VH1 show, which saw eligible single women competing for the star's affection, in a new format where the potential couples are kept hidden from their suitors.

"I threw it out there the other day, joking, 'I'm thinking Banana of Love. We take Rock of Love to a whole new level,' " he said, referring to his The Banana costume of "The Masked Singer".

"So imagine you're in some kind of outfit and then they have to love you for your personality," he explained. "Every show says that, but no one really means it. This would actually mean you would have to be loved as a masked human being and they would actually like you as a person. And then you're hoping when the mask comes off the other part of the chemistry works. So, Banana of Love."

While he's happy to pitch the idea, Michaels said he'd have no interest in being a contestant on it.

"I'm a family man, but let's just say I would be a great host," he explained. "I would be great at giving advice that they could either listen to or completely ignore, if they're smart."

You can share this post!

Megan Thee Stallion Donates Video Devices to Nursing Homes to Help Elderly Contact Their Families

Statler Brothers' Harold Reid Died From Kidney Failure
Related Posts
Bret Michaels Inspired to Revive Dating Show 'Rock of Love' After 'The Masked Singer' Stint

Bret Michaels Inspired to Revive Dating Show 'Rock of Love' After 'The Masked Singer' Stint

Bret Michaels Discharged From Hospital After Kidney Stone Surgery

Bret Michaels Discharged From Hospital After Kidney Stone Surgery

Bret Michaels' Daughter Raine Makes Modeling Debut at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show

Bret Michaels' Daughter Raine Makes Modeling Debut at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show

Most Read
'Masked Singer' Recap: Find Out the Famous Rock Star Under The Banana's Costume
TV

'Masked Singer' Recap: Find Out the Famous Rock Star Under The Banana's Costume

Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Lil Nas X to Lead Revamped 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Lil Nas X to Lead Revamped 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Russell Simmons' Sexual Harassment Accusers Share Their Story in HBO Max Documentary

Russell Simmons' Sexual Harassment Accusers Share Their Story in HBO Max Documentary

Halle Berry Gives the Low-Down on Why She Was Forced to Shave Off Daughter's Hair

Halle Berry Gives the Low-Down on Why She Was Forced to Shave Off Daughter's Hair

Marlo Hampton Thinks Wendy Williams Will Be 'Amazing' Addition to 'RHOA'

Marlo Hampton Thinks Wendy Williams Will Be 'Amazing' Addition to 'RHOA'

Disney Recruits 'Russian Doll' Creator for New Female 'Star Wars' Series

Disney Recruits 'Russian Doll' Creator for New Female 'Star Wars' Series

'KUWTK': Khloe Kardashian Hints at Possible Reunion With Tristan Thompson While Planning Baby No. 2

'KUWTK': Khloe Kardashian Hints at Possible Reunion With Tristan Thompson While Planning Baby No. 2

'Parks and Recreation' Cast Get Back in Characters for Coronavirus Lockdown Special

'Parks and Recreation' Cast Get Back in Characters for Coronavirus Lockdown Special

'90 Day Fiance': Rose Hopes for Proposal From Reluctant Ed

'90 Day Fiance': Rose Hopes for Proposal From Reluctant Ed

Omarion Teases at Going 'Little Deeper' Into Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz Drama on 'The Connection'

Omarion Teases at Going 'Little Deeper' Into Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz Drama on 'The Connection'

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Extends COVID-19 Charity Streaming of 'Fleabag'

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Extends COVID-19 Charity Streaming of 'Fleabag'

'RHOA': NeNe Leakes Made Yovanna Momplaisir Lie About 'SnakeGate' Audio

'RHOA': NeNe Leakes Made Yovanna Momplaisir Lie About 'SnakeGate' Audio

'RHOA': Cast Members 'Walked Out' in 'Aggresive' Virtual Reunion

'RHOA': Cast Members 'Walked Out' in 'Aggresive' Virtual Reunion