Adele Enlists Mediators to Help Settle Her Divorce With Simon Konecki
The 'Chasing Pavement' singer and her estranged husband have reportedly reached divorce settlement with the help from mediators, nearly two years after separation.

  • Jan 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Adele and Simon Konecki relied on mediators to help them settle their divorce.

The 32-year-old singer and the 46-year-old charity boss - who have eight-year-old son Angelo together- split almost two years ago but finally reached an agreement on custody and assets earlier this month, with the help of mediators.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, "This has been a very long time coming, but the sums of money involved and the assets are absolutely huge."

"They made it very clear they didn't want to set ¬lawyers on each other but the process hasn't been exactly straightforward all the same. The priority was making sure they did right by their son, Angelo."

"The first thing they agreed on was sharing custody, and since then it has been about dividing up the rest of their marital finances fairly."

"Fortunately they have managed to get there without an explosive public court case, slanging matches or scandalous claims about each other, and that gives them the best ¬possible chance of staying on good terms in the future."

"There have been disagreements on the way but the mediation did its job."

The pair will now need to wait for a judge to sign off on the agreement before their divorce can be made official.

The exes started dating in summer 2011 and the "Hello" singer gave birth to their son Angelo in October 2012.

Adele and Simon married in secret in 2016 and they always made a concerted effort to keep their relationship private.

Their separation after three years of marriage was confirmed in April 2019 while Adele filed court documents in Los Angeles five months later.

