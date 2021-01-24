'A Quiet Place' Sequel Pushed Back for Third Time Following Spike in Covid-19 Cases

Paramount Pictures Movie

The upcoming 'A Quiet Place Part II' has been delayed until September 2021 after the new movie was previously pushed back from March 2020 to April 2021.

AceShowbiz - The "A Quiet Place" sequel has been postponed for the second time.

Paramount originally pushed back the release of "A Quiet Place Part II" from March 2020 to 23 April (21) but the company has now further delayed the release, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It will now be released on 17 September, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original movie was directed by John Krasinski, who also starred in the post-apocalyptic science fiction horror film.

It follows the story of a family trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic world in which creatures with heightened hearing used sound to attack humankind.

The sequel will follow the same family continuing their fight for survival outside of their hometown, and although Krasinski's character died in the first movie, he will make an appearance in the sequel through flashback sequences.

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed the movie is set to get a spin-off - helmed by Jeff Nichols - which will be connected to the events of the original film.

Krasinski - whose wife, Emily Blunt, also stars in both "A Quiet Place" and the upcoming "A Quiet Place II" - came up with the idea for the new story, but Nichols will be writing and directing the project.

Krasinski will be on board as a producer through his Sunday Night banner alongside Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller.

The first movie came out in 2018. It received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Score and an Oscar nomination for Best Sound Editing. It additionally earned Emily Blunt an SAG nomination for Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role.