Sen. Chuck Schumer Makes Everyone's Day as He Says Trump Incited 'Erection' on Impeachment Speech

The Senate Majority Leader makes a hilarious gaffe when announcing the start of Senate impeachment trial for former president Donald Trump for his role in the Capitol insurrection.

Jan 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Senator Chuck Schumer seems to know Donald Trump's reputation very well. The Senate Majority Leader has indirectly taken a jab at the former president when he delivered a speech on the Senate floor on Friday, January 22.

Schumer announced that the House's article of impeachment will be delivered to the Senate on Monday, January 25, marking the beginning of the Senate's second impeachment trial of former President Trump for his role in the violence siege of the U.S. Capitol. The important moment, however, caused social media to erupt into laughter after the 70-year-old fumbled his address which was televised live.

"I have spoken to Speaker Pelosi who informed me that the articles will be delivered to the Senate on Monday," Schumer stated in all seriousness. "The Senate will conduct a trial of the impeachment of Donald Trump. It will be a full trial. It will be a fair trial. Make no mistake: there will be a trial, and when that trial ends senators will have to decide that they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection - …," he said, before quickly correcting himself, "…insurrection - against the United States."

Twitter users, of course, could not let the moment slip away. "Trump is a total d**k that's true… but this is taking it a little too far," one person joked. Another quipped, "Insurrections that last more than 4 hours should seek impeachment attention immediately."

Even the New York Post made a joke of it, declaring that Schumer's gaffe would be "hard to live down." Bloomberg's Robert George additionally chimed in as commenting on Twitter, "Well, it WAS an uprising!"

The House of Representatives officially voted to impeach Trump on Wednesday, January 13, citing "high crimes and misdemeanors," specifically for inciting an insurrection against the federal government at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. The 45th POTUS makes history as the first U.S. president to be impeached twice.