Lesley Manville to Solve 'Magpie Murders' in New Series

The actress, who will play Princess Margaret in the upcoming two seasons of 'The Crown', will channel her inner detective to solve a mysterious death in a new television series.

  • Jan 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Lesley Manville has signed on to help solve the slaying of a mystery writer in the TV adaptation of bestselling book the "Magpie Murders".

The "Phantom Thread" star will portray literary editor Susan Ryeland, who stumbles upon the body of famed author Alan Conway after attempting to retrieve the final chapters for an unfinished manuscript of his latest work.

The six-part series is based on Anthony Horowitz's hit 2016 novel, and will be directed by "The Full Monty" filmmaker Peter Cattaneo from a script adapted by Horowitz himself.

"I could not be happier to be playing Susan Ryeland - what a fabulous character for me to grapple with," Manville shared in a statement.

Cattaneo added, "Anthony has adapted his novel into wonderfully witty and richly layered scripts. Two cleverly intertwined stories and a host of fascinating characters led by Lesley Manville make this an irresistible opportunity for a director."

"Magpie Murders" was the first in the author's Susan Ryeland mystery series. A sequel, the "Moonflower Murders", was released last year (20).

Lesley Manville was last seen on the big screen last year in movies "Misbehaviour" with Keira Knightley and "Let Him Go" with Kevin Costner. On TV, she is tapped to play Princess Margaret in the fifth and sixth seasons of Netflix's royal drama series "The Crown".

The 64-year-old actress is additionally attacked to play the lead role in an upcoming drama called "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris". She is joined by the likes of Isabelle Huppert, Jason Isaacs, Lambert Wilson, Alba Baptista, and Lucas Bravo.

