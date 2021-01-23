 
 

Hugh Grant In Talks for Guy Ritchie's New Spy Movie

The 'Undoing' actor is reportedly in negotiations to reunite with the 'Sherlock Holmes' director in an upcoming feature film which will be fronted by Jason Statham.

  • Jan 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hugh Grant is in talks to star in Guy Ritchie's new spy thriller - his second movie with the British director.

Deadline report the 60-year-old is set to join Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, and Bugzy Malone in the movie which was formerly titled "Five Eyes" although a deal has not been closed yet.

Hugh has previously collaborated with Richie when he played the role of Fletcher in the 2019 film "The Gentlemen".

The new movie follows MI6 agent Orson Fortune (Statham) who is recruited by a global intelligence agency to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that threatens to disrupt the world order.

Reluctantly paired up with CIA tech expert Sarah Fidel, Fortune sets off on a globetrotting mission where he will have to use his charm, ingenuity and stealth to infiltrate billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds.

Guy is directing and producing from a script written by Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies. Bill Block is producing for Miramax, who are fully financing the project - which is being filmed in Qatar and Turkey.

Hugh Grant only had one TV project last year amid the pandemic, sharing screen with Nicole Kidman" in "The Undoing".

He was also quite idle partly because he was taken down by Covid-19 along with wife Anna Eberstein. "I had it, my wife and I had it way back in the winter," he told Stephen Colbert in November. "I've had an antibody test only a month ago."

When he was ill, he felt his eyeballs were "about three sizes too big" and he felt as though "some enormous man was sitting on my chest, Harvey Weinstein or someone."

"You start to panic because by then people were just starting to talk about this as a symptom," he shared. "And I started sniffing flowers, nothing, and you get more and more desperate. I started sniffing in garbage cans and you want to sniff strangers' armpits because you just can't smell anything. I eventually went home and sprayed my wife's Chanel No. 5 directly into my face, couldn't smell a thing. I did go blind."

