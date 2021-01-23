 
 

Christina Ricci Claims She Has Audio Recording of Estranged Husband's Abuse

Christina Ricci Claims She Has Audio Recording of Estranged Husband's Abuse
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Casper' star insists her estranged husband James Heerdegen doesn't need a restraining order because she is the victim, claiming she has an 'overwhelming evidence' to prove it.

  • Jan 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Christina Ricci is fighting her husband James Heerdegen's request for a restraining order.

The actress' legal team was in court on Friday (22Jan21) challenging his request for protection, insisting there is "overwhelming evidence" their client is the victim.

Ricci, who was granted a restraining order against James earlier this week (beg18Jan21), claims she has an audio recording from an alleged fight in June 2020, during which he attacked her.

According to documents, obtained by TMZ, James can be heard "terrorizing Christina, spitting and screaming at her, admitting to violence, following her from room to room, chasing her and then violently assaulting her."

The recording reportedly ends abruptly as an emotional Christina threatens to call the police.

  See also...

Ricci also filed photos of her alleged injuries from domestic spats to support her protection order request.

Heerdegen filed for his order against the actress on Friday, claiming alcohol and substance abuse is fuelling her allegedly abusive conduct.

In his court documents, he claims Christina has been routinely abusing him physically and verbally while intoxicated during quarantine. He says she would often hit and scratch him with her arms, hands and nails and habitually follow him around their home, screaming and yelling profanities at him in front of their six-year-old son.

James claims Christina filed false domestic violence allegations against him to "leverage" her control over their son, Freddie, and prevent Heerdegen from seeing him. He also claims she filed a false police report.

Ricci's attorney, Samantha Spector, tells TMZ, "This filing is nothing more than a transparently abusive attempt to silence my client. It will not work. Christina will not be intimidated by Mr. Heerdegen and his barrage of misleading claims - and she remains determined to protect her family."

A judge has yet to rule on Heerdegen's request for a restraining order.

You can share this post!

Lil 'Kim Wants Teyana Taylor for Her Biopic
Related Posts
Christina Ricci Gets Restraining Order Against Husband After Becoming Trapped With 'Violent Abuser'

Christina Ricci Gets Restraining Order Against Husband After Becoming Trapped With 'Violent Abuser'

Christina Ricci Files for Divorce Following Altercation With Husband

Christina Ricci Files for Divorce Following Altercation With Husband

Christina Ricci Doesn't Regret Growing Up in the Spotlight: 'I Loved Working'

Christina Ricci Doesn't Regret Growing Up in the Spotlight: 'I Loved Working'

Most Read
Bhad Bhabie Rants Against 'Traumatizing' Bullying After Criticized Over Unrecognizable Appearance
Celebrity

Bhad Bhabie Rants Against 'Traumatizing' Bullying After Criticized Over Unrecognizable Appearance

Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

'Worst Cooks in America' Winner and Husband Arrested for Murder of 3-Year-Old Foster Child

'Worst Cooks in America' Winner and Husband Arrested for Murder of 3-Year-Old Foster Child

Queen Naija Shares Video of Her Failed #BussItChallenge: 'I Don't Have Meg Knees'

Queen Naija Shares Video of Her Failed #BussItChallenge: 'I Don't Have Meg Knees'

Jay-Z Allegedly Bans Sean Paul From Getting Too Close to Beyonce After Their Collab

Jay-Z Allegedly Bans Sean Paul From Getting Too Close to Beyonce After Their Collab

Alyssa Milano Considers Covid-19 Diagnosis 'Blessing'

Alyssa Milano Considers Covid-19 Diagnosis 'Blessing'

Christina Ricci Gets Restraining Order Against Husband After Becoming Trapped With 'Violent Abuser'

Christina Ricci Gets Restraining Order Against Husband After Becoming Trapped With 'Violent Abuser'

Cardi B Says Yes to Olivia Rodrigo's Offer to Take Her Out After Botched McDonald's Delivery

Cardi B Says Yes to Olivia Rodrigo's Offer to Take Her Out After Botched McDonald's Delivery

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Accused of Faking Relationship for Business Deal

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Accused of Faking Relationship for Business Deal

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Released From Prison Isolation

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Released From Prison Isolation

Azealia Banks Ignites Joe Budden Feud by Bringing Back His Disturbing Claims

Azealia Banks Ignites Joe Budden Feud by Bringing Back His Disturbing Claims

Rihanna Dresses Sexily for Dinner Date With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna Dresses Sexily for Dinner Date With A$AP Rocky

Wendy Williams Insists She Attended Her Mom's Funeral

Wendy Williams Insists She Attended Her Mom's Funeral