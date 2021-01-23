Sigourney Weaver Explains Why She Agreed to Join Netflix Comedy Without Reading the Script

WENN TV

The 'Ghostbusters' actress says she jumped at the chance to play a fictionalized version of herself in the Netflix comedy series because she enjoys poking fun at herself.

AceShowbiz - Sigourney Weaver accepted a role in French comedy series "Call My Agent!" before reading the script.

The actress admits she doesn't like to agree to projects until she has seen a script, but she made an exception after becoming a fan of the Netflix hit.

"I'll probably never ever do that again in my career," she told the BBC, "but I knew whatever it was, I could make it work. I just wanted to say yes in case they changed their mind."

In the episode of the new season, which was filmed in Paris shortly before the coronavirus lockdown, Sigourney speaks fluent French, and she admits she relished the challenge of showing off her language skills.

"It was such a delightful experience," she adds. "I love France and I also love performing in a comedy. I'm not asked to do it enough and yet it's so much fun. By the end, I was even improvising in French with the cast and I can't tell you how much it meant to me. The actors have such a sharp sense of comic timing."

"Call My Agent!" has featured a host of big-name stars over the years, including Monica Bellucci, Isabelle Huppert, and Juliette Binoche, and Sigourney loves the idea of well-known people playing fictionalised versions of themselves in the show.

"I guess it's such a good joke of finding out the reality behind the glamorous image of the actor," she smiles. "Isabelle Huppert doesn't take herself seriously and so sends up her real seriousness about her work. There's just about enough truth in it to make it resonate in a real way. It's great fun to make fun of yourself and make fun of your business."

The new season of "Call My Agent!" is now available on Netflix.