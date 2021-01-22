 
 

Billie Eilish and Rosalia Look Haunting in Dark Music Video for 'Lo Vas A Olvidar'

The Grammy winner, who sings mostly in Spanish on the track, reveals during her appearance on Apple Music's Zane Lowe that she involved her entire family when she worked on the English lyrics.

AceShowbiz - The most-anticipated music video for "Lo Vas Olvidar" is finally here. Unveiled on Thursday, January 21, the dark and moody visuals of Billie Eilish and Rosalia's Spanish-language collaborative track sees the two stars being surrounded by darkness.

The music video of the stripped-back track is directed by Nabil, who has previously worked with musicians such as Kanye West, Frank Ocean and FKA twigs among others. "Dime si me echas de meno' aun (Tell me if you still miss me)," Rosalia sings. Later, Billie continues, "Dime si no me perdonas aun (Tell me if you still don't forgive me)."

Billie, who sings mostly in Spanish on the track, revealed during her appearance on Apple Music's Zane Lowe on Thursday, January 21 that she involved her entire family when she worked on the English lyrics. In addition to her brother and collaborator Finneas, the Grammy-winning artist sat down with her mother and father in the studio after their Friday tradition of dinner for the final English lyrics.

"So my mom, my dad, Finneas, me, Finneas' girlfriend Claudia, we all came down to the studio, and we listened, and me and Finneas were like, 'Should we just write this line right now?' " the Grammy-winning artist shared. "So I was sitting in the room with my entire family. We both, all of us, including my dad and my mom, they were like, 'What if it was like....' We were all giving ideas. So technically they should have a writing credit, because we all wrote that line right at the end."

Billie added that she managed to convince Rosalia to let her sing in Spanish. "I remember when we were writing the song, I remember her saying something about, 'It should be in English.' And I was like, 'No, no, no. It should be in Spanish. It's so beautiful.' And I've always loved music that isn't in English," the "Bad Guy" singer told Zane. "I like tons of music from languages I don't even speak. ... I've been really intrigued by it pretty much my whole life. There's so many Russian songs I like, and Spanish and French."

