 
 

Paula Abdul Manages to Guess Cricket's Identity on 'The Masked Dancer'

Instagram/FOX
TV

The Cricket has been sent packing on the fourth episode of the first season and one of the judges managed to guess the identity of the person behind the elaborate costume.

  Jan 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - [SPOILER ALERT!] Brian McKnight was the latest celebrity unveiled on "The Masked Dancer" on Wednesday night (20Jan21), and admitted there was no way he'd have danced on national TV without a mask.

The Grammy-nominated star was unmasked as Cricket on the episode, with judge Paula Abdul guessing his identity after he gave a final performance to Montell Jordan's "This Is How We Do It".

And after the episode aired, McKnight spoke to People about the experience and said that, while he'd expected to be called for sister show "The Masked Singer", he relished the opportunity to take on the unexpected with the dancing competition.

"I think when I was asked to do this, the thing that appealed to me - because I'm not a dancer - is that nobody would know that it was me," he said. "It's really kind of cool. There's no way I would've done this without a mask on... I got to be in the public's eye again in this magnitude, which I hadn't been in quite some time, so I'm really grateful for the opportunity."

The father-of-four also admitted that being judged for his dancing moves was a new experience for him - but he did his absolute best.

"Being on stage and singing my songs is second nature. Having to know steps and do these dance moves so that the whole world will scrutinise them, but at the same time they're not knowing that it's me, is kind of a weird play on your emotions and your feelings," he mused. "You want to do it well, you want to do it right, but if you don't, they don't know who you are until they know; and will they remember that you messed up? I just wanted to be as good as I could be under the circumstance. You go out there and do your best."

