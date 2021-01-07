'Masked Dancer' Recap: Ice Cube Is Unmasked to Be Popular Science Communicator

FOX TV

The new outing, offering a distraction amid the chaotic riots at the Capitol building, features celebrities from Group B showing off their dancing skills in animals and food products costumes.

AceShowbiz - FOX's "The Masked Dancer" returned with its second episode on Wednesday, January 6. The new outing, offering a distraction amid the chaotic riots at the Capitol building, featured celebrities from Group B showing off their dancing skills in animal and food products costumes.

The first dancer to hit the stage was the Sloth who danced to "What I Like About You" by The Romantics. His clue package included a toothpaste tube with the word "Glee" and his choreography also included the L-on-forehead "loser" symbol that fans of the TV series might find familiar. The panel, who included, Ashley Tisdale, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong and Paula Abdul, guessed Matthew Morrison, Kevin Federline and Jason Derulo.

Ice Cube then took the stage to dance to a cover of Lady GaGa's "Bad Romance" by Postmodern Jukebox. His clue package featured topics about climate change and the environment. Ken guessed Bill Nye, Brian thought he was Bill Maher, while Paula named Tim Gunn. As for Ashley, she thought that Ice Cube might be Al Gore.

The next dancer was Zebra, dancing to "Magalehna" by Sergio Mendes. His word-up hint was "comeback" as he revealed that he "grew up in a rough neighborhood where there was only one kind of love: Tough love." He mentioned that being on the show was "so important" to him, adding "it's a part of my second act, and shifting back to a higher gear." Among those whose names were mentioned were Ricky Martin, Kevin Richardson and Pitbull.

Dancing to "Glitter in the Air" by Pink, the Cotton Candy performed her best moves. In her clue, she claimed to be a "perfectionist," though "things in [her] life haven't always been so sweet." She recalled feeling homesick when she needed to "move in with a new family" to "chase my dreams." The panelists thought that she could be Jenna Dewan, Julianne Hough or Pink herself.

As for the Moth, she opted to dance to "Boot Scootin Boogie" by Brooks & Dunn. Her word-up hint was "inspired," while she revealed in voiceover, "One day, I was just a regular moth out of the view of the public. The next, I'm making headlines with the president. I had a traumatic experience that not many could have gone through. And in turn, my life changed forever. But I'm a survivor." Megyn Kelly, Monica Lewinsky and Marla Maples were among the panelists' guesses.

It was then revealed that the celebrity dancer who got to be unmasked that night was Ice Cube. Ken guessed correctly because the person under the Ice Cube costume was Bill Nye!