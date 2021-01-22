Lil Wayne Celebrates Presidential Pardon With New Song

Instagram Music

The 'Lollipop' hitmaker has dropped a new song called 'Ain't Got Time', only one day after he was granted clemency by Donald Trump in his last hours as president.

AceShowbiz - Lil Wayne has released his first new music since being pardoned by Donald Trump.

The former U.S. President pardoned over 100 people during his last day in office on Tuesday (19Jan21), including the 38-year-old rap star, who had pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a loaded weapon on a private jet.

Days later, the "Lollipop" hitmaker, real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., has shared his new track on Twitter, "Ain't Got Time", featuring Foushee, which appears to reference the incident in December 2019, when he was a passenger on a plane searched by federal agents in Miami.

He raps, "The feds they hot on us ... they raided my private plane."

As a convicted felon, following a gun charge in 2007, Wayne could have faced the possibility of a 10-year spell in prison.

However, he received the pardon from the billionaire businessman, having previously endorsed Trump for reelection.

Last year, he wrote on Twitter, "Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he's done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. (sic)"

Wayne's tweet included a picture of the two of them together and prompted a backlash from some of his followers.

Prior to being pardoned, the "Sucker for Pain" star released his rendition of NFL anthem "Green and Yellow".

The lifelong Green Bay Packers supporter was asked by the American football team to put his own spin on the song.

He said, "I did a song before and we had a good turnout. It was successful. We had good results, and we're going to try to do it again this time … I put a lot of time into it. I worked on it for three days, too. I don't do that."