Dolly Parton Mourning the Loss of Her Brother Randy
The 'Jolene' hitmaker announces her younger brother Randy has just passed away at the age of 67 following a battle with cancer and pays tribute to him on social media.

  • Jan 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dolly Parton has paid tribute to her beloved brother Randy following his death from cancer at the age of 67.

Just two days after celebrating her 75th birthday, the country music icon is mourning the passing of her sibling.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Thursday (21Jan21), Dolly wrote, "My brother Randy has lost his battle with cancer. The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time."

"We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms."

Remembering his musical talents, the superstar continued, "Randy was a great singer, writer, and entertainer. He sang, played guitar and bass in my band for many years. He headed his own show at Dollywood since it opened in 1986. He's had several chart records of his own, but his duet with me on Old Flames Can't Hold A Candle To You will always be a high light in my own career (sic)."

Reflecting on his contribution to her recent holiday album, "A Holly Dolly Christmas", she added, "You Are My Christmas, our duet on my latest Christmas album, joined with his daughter Heidi, will always be a favorite. It was his last musical recording and he shined on it just like he's shining in heaven now."

She closed the tribute by declaring Randy will "always be in our hearts."

Randy was the eighth of 12 siblings in the Parton family.

